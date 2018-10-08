Banks DIH/GABA leagues…Bounty Colts and Eagles win; double losses for Sonics on Saturday

Pepsi Sonics lost both of their games on Saturday night on Burnham Court but they had some spirited performances as the club continues to seek its first win in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) first, second and under-23 division league.

Bounty Colts beat Pepsi Sonics 61-51 (1st division)

In the feature match, Sonics were giving defending open division champions, Bounty Colts, a run for their money after leading the game in the first (20-14) and second (30-29) quarters. However, with an already depleted bench that consisted of two players, Sonics had Aubrey Austin (3) ejected early in the contest which didn’t really help their cause and things got worse when the game’s top scorer Jason Squires (19) was also given marching orders at a late and decisive period.

By the end of the third quarter, Colts had gained control of the match with the score 46-40 before eventually closing off with a 10-point 61-51 victory. Skipper Shaine Webster (13) and Sheldon Thomas (12) were the top scorers for the champions as they avoided a third straight defeat.

Eagles beat Pepsi Sonics 84-53 (Under-23 division)

According to the GABA score sheet, in the opening match on Saturday, Lemuel Grant swooshed three three-pointers in a 12-point performance to emerge the only Sonics player that reached double figures in their 29-point loss to Eagles basketball club in the under-23 division.

Eagles’ Sherland Gillis top scored with 18 points, while his captain Shamaar Huntley assisted with 14 points.

Sonics had outscored Eagles 10-1 to bring the score to 40-41 after being down by 10-points during the early stages of the third quarter their gas ran out, being outscored by Eagles 43-14 for the remainder of the match.

Basketball will resume on Wednesday at the Burnham Court with two matches in the first division featuring Plaisance Guardians versus Kobras in the opening game at 18:30hrs followed by Colts against Eagles at 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)