Baker is Mazaruni prisons beat man and businessman

There is a saying dat jail ain’t mek fuh cat and dog. Dem boys understand dat mean jail mek fuh people and you can’t treat people like dog and cat.

You got to have some respect. Is not everybody who deh in jail is a criminal. Some land in jail by accident. Dem knock down somebody pon de road and kill dem.

You got people who deh in jail because dem really can’t pay child support. And some deh in deh fuh fighting because somebody try to tek advantage pon dem.

Nuff people also deh in jail fuh smoking a spliff. These people, dem boys believe should and must be treated differently from hardcore bandits and criminals.

Dem boys hear, yesterday, de prison people search and find couple cell phone and lighters in de small jail at Mazaruni.

You will believe de prison people find AK 47 and bulletproof vest and grenades de way Baker and he team beat dem prisoner.

And dem boys hear dis is not de first time Baker name calling fuh beating up prisoners. Dem boys ain’t have a problem if he beat dem who deh in deh fuh kick down door and rape people. But not de soft core ones.

And dat beating is not de only thing going on in de prison. Dem boys hear dem prisoners deh planting crops and de prison officers reaping and selling de crops at Bartica from Monday to Saturday and pocketing de money.

And when dem done sell dem sending de prisoners to pick up all dem spoil greens and carry dem back to de prison fuh feed de pigs.

Dem boys wondering what else dem pilfering at de prisons. Dem know de prison officers thiefing de ration and no prisoner can talk.

If dem only talk is trouble. If Ramjattan go to prison to hold an investigation and call on de prisoner to talk in de auditorium when he gone is blows and more blows than dem age.

Dem prisoners also seh dat when dem beat you and bruk you up, dem lock you away and have you on non-association so you can’t make no contact. Dat is like solitary confinement and you got to stay deh till you heal.

Baker tun a barber. He does cut people beard when he want spite dem.

Dem boys sending a message. Dem know Baker gon puff up and swell ee mouth and twitch ee face but he better don’t touch anybody else. Dem boys gon hear and dem gon ketch him and give him a dose of dat same medicine what he does give dem prisoner.

Ramjattan got to intervene. He got to go to Mazaruni and find out wha happening deh.

Talk half and hope Ramjattan ain’t get a bill fuh de spoil greens wha de prisoners picking from de Bartica market.