71-yr-old among 15 who graduated Maxido Adult Self Defence System

Oct 08, 2018

On Sunday September 30th at the MAXIDO Dojo (training school) located on Waterloo Street, four-time Martial Arts Hall-Of-Famer, Founder & Chief Instructor of MAXIDO, Master Max Massiah, who was assisted by three other senseis in Lloyd Ramnarine, Cheteram Mortley and Bonita Montague, promoted 15 students, after each was tested in proficiency of the techniques learnt during the six-week accelerated training programme.

71-year-old Patrick Lambert (right) who acquired his orange belt ranking recently and Max Massiah.

The training programme, being the fourth edition of the MAXIDO adult self-defence system, saw seven individuals being promoted to the orange belt, while 8 were promoted to yellow belt.
The students, aged 24 to 71, consisted of 3 females with the eldest female (60), giving the witnesses a display of what dedication, focus, and application means when one is placed in a position of having to defend themselves against unwarranted physical attacks.
According to Sensei Max, MAXIDO is “Pain application for bullies”, specifically structured for the vulnerable (business owners, elderly, professionals, females, law enforcement, security) – all who may be subjected to confrontations inclusive of muggings, domestic abuse, etc.
Each training level is centered on learning nine techniques, based upon everyday realistic attacks and are strictly focused on responding to an attack to subdue, dislocate or breakage of the aggressor’s mainly upper limbs (shoulder, elbow, wrist etc) with the sole aim being to deter the aggressor, after all attempts to avoid a confrontation has been exhausted.
The next class begins on October 22nd and persons desirable of learning MAXIDO can call Master Max on 609-8132, to register, or make inquiries.
The Instructor noted that the majority of his students, “Are academics, business owners, and professionals etc. Which gives me a sense of accomplishment, knowing that my students are definitely not the kind to accept any sort of teaching that is not both effective and realistic in dealing with modern-day attacks. The system has a 90% rate of students’ continuance after they have completed the first training programme.”

Max Massiah (center) poses with his yellow belt graduates from the MAXIDO programme.

