71-yr-old among 15 who graduated Maxido Adult Self Defence System

Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
On Sunday September 30th at the MAXIDO Dojo (training school) located on Waterloo Street, four-time Martial Arts Hall-Of-Famer, Founder & Chief Instructor of MAXIDO, Master Max Massiah, who was assisted by three other senseis in Lloyd Ramnarine, Cheteram Mortley and Bonita Montague, promoted 15 students, after each was tested in proficiency of the techniques learnt during the six-week accelerated training programme.
The training programme, being the fourth edition of the MAXIDO adult self-defence system, saw seven individuals being promoted to the orange belt, while 8 were promoted to yellow belt.
The students, aged 24 to 71, consisted of 3 females with the eldest female (60), giving the witnesses a display of what dedication, focus, and application means when one is placed in a position of having to defend themselves against unwarranted physical attacks.
According to Sensei Max, MAXIDO is “Pain application for bullies”, specifically structured for the vulnerable (business owners, elderly, professionals, females, law enforcement, security) – all who may be subjected to confrontations inclusive of muggings, domestic abuse, etc.
Each training level is centered on learning nine techniques, based upon everyday realistic attacks and are strictly focused on responding to an attack to subdue, dislocate or breakage of the aggressor’s mainly upper limbs (shoulder, elbow, wrist etc) with the sole aim being to deter the aggressor, after all attempts to avoid a confrontation has been exhausted.
The next class begins on October 22nd and persons desirable of learning MAXIDO can call Master Max on 609-8132, to register, or make inquiries.
The Instructor noted that the majority of his students, “Are academics, business owners, and professionals etc. Which gives me a sense of accomplishment, knowing that my students are definitely not the kind to accept any sort of teaching that is not both effective and realistic in dealing with modern-day attacks. The system has a 90% rate of students’ continuance after they have completed the first training programme.”
Oct 08, 2018By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Sea foods & Cascadia Hotel Guyana Jaguars registered their first win when they beat West Indies ‘B’ last night by nine...
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
I asked three lawyers and two retired judges a few days ago if I could write an opinion on the appointment of a GECOM... more
The mouthpieces of the APNU+AFC have very little to cheer about when it comes to the performance of their government. As... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]