Venezuelan pirates leave small vessel for fishermen they told to jump overboard

Seven Guyanese fishermen are fortunate to be alive after a grave piracy attack last Thursday, which occurred within close proximity of the Guyana/Venezuela border.

According to reports reaching this publication, the ordeal occurred some time around 15:00 hrs last Thursday, some two kilometers from the Waini River mouth.

Survivor and captain of the fishing vessel, Julian Marks, told this publication that he and crew were approached by an aluminium boat, which was powered by a 75hp engine. As the speedboat approached his anchored vessel, Marks claim that the occupants proceeded to open fire.

Marks added, “Six Venezuelan man come on board we boat, and they had shotguns, and these 9mm pistol with extended magazines. These men came from Venezuela because we recognize the language and we had a good look at them… They just stick we up and ordered we to jump overboard. Then they take we boat and gone.”

Kaieteur News was informed that onboard the vessel was some $40,000 worth in groceries.

Marks said that after taking off with the vessel, the men dislodged and left behind a small boat, which was attached to the stern of fishing boat. Kaieteur News understands that the seven men then hung on to this boat and waited until they were rescued.

“We went overboard like from 3 o’ clock the Thursday morning. The Friday morning a boat passed and we send two workers on it to Waini to get help. Still we had to wait till 1 o’ clock the afternoon before help come.”

Police after being made aware of the incident, yesterday dispatched a search patrol in an effort to recover the stolen vessel. During the course of yesterday, the vessel was discovered emptied and abandoned; reportedly near the Venezuelan border.

Mark explained that he and his crew are afraid to return to sea, since the next ordeal may be deadly. Since Thursday’s piracy attack was his family’s second since 2008, the man believes that fishermen should be licensed firearm holders to defend themselves.

Marks told Kaieteur News yesterday, “I got six children to maintain and this is what I doing for 20 something years. Where would I get the money back from? I think the Government as well need to up the security to protect fishermen and we need to be armed.”