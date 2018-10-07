Mother of prisoner hurls death threats at Magistrate, cops and reporters

An irate mother of a former soldier who is currently before the court after police allegedly busted him with an illegal gun and ammunition, last Friday caused havoc at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Last Friday, Jamal Hazel appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman before whom he is facing trial for the offences.

Hazel, 21, of Lot 490 ‘A’ Field Sophia is currently on remand after being charged last January for illegal gun and ammo possession.

It is alleged that on January 13, last, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Hazel had in his possession nine rounds of .380 ammunition and at the same time, he had in his possession a .380 pistol, when he was not the holder of a firearm license.

Hazel has denied both charges on his first court appearance. During the proceeding of the trial, the mother of the defendant who was seated in court began behaving in a disorderly manner and was ordered to leave by the orderly.

While outside the courtroom, the woman began using a series of expletives and had to be escorted out of the court compound. The woman, who rode against the flow of traffic on Avenue of the Republic, parked in front of the court house and continued her tirade.



After some time she rode away.

Soon after, the woman retuned and shouted, “Magistrate Latchman cannot jail my son wrongfully. If she jails my son I would come and kill her, the police officers and all the court reporters.”

The angry woman added, “My son is innocent. Is the f#*king police plant a gun at his home. My son fingerprint is not on that gun. Is ten f#%king months my son in jail and he is so frustrated that he is now suicidal.”

According to the mother, her son was involved with a young lady who had shared a relationship with a police rank. This, she said, resulted in an argument between the cop and her son. She is alleging that the young woman planted the gun in her son’s yard.

When the woman realized that she was being recorded on video by reporters she stated, “All them reporters can do is write a set of lies. especially those reporters from Kaieteur News, the grenade should have killed all of them in the building.”

At one stage the woman took her protest to the middle of the road where she parked her motorcycle causing the build-up of traffic.

The entire ordeal lasted for about 25 minutes during which two female officers making several attempts to arrest the woman. But the woman was armed with two beer bottles.

After several failed attempts to get the woman arrested, the officers were forced to call for back-up. Soon after, a van with armed police officers arrived at the court and the woman upon seeing them, rode away.