Limited overs squads for India selected – Four Guyanese in ODI …Hetymer, Rutherford in T20 squad

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with Regal, Vnet,

Noble House Sea foods & Cascadia Hotel

Left-handed batsman and part-time left-arm spinner, 25 year-old Chanderpaul Hemraj is set to make his ODI debut in India in the five-match ODI series which starts on October 21, while Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo and Shimron Hetymer are the other Guyanese selected in the ODI squad which also includes debutants Jamaicans 23year-old Fabian Allen and 21-year-old Oshane Thomas along with 27-year-old Trinidadian left arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Hemraj has played 17 list ‘A’ games the same as Pierre, while Allen (7) and Thomas (8) are all inexperienced even in the Regional 50-over format.

Test Captain Barbadian Jason Holder will lead ODI side with Jamaica’s Rovman Powell recommend as the Vice-Captain but a source close to CWI informed that some of the Directors are not in favour of Powell being the Vice-Captain.

The well-placed source disclosed that the Courtney Browne led Selection panel which includes Antiguan Eldine Baptiste, Dominican Lockhart Sebastian and Guyanese Travis Dowlin, recommended that 25-year-old Powell be appointed Holder’s deputy for ODIs and Vice-Captain to Carlos Braithwaite for the two T20s which follow the ODI series and sought the Directors approval on this recommendation.

In the correspondence sent to the Directors it was stated that the selecting panel after reviewing Carlos Brathwaite’s captaincy and personal performance is recommending that he should be placed on probation over the next two T20 series (India & Bangladesh).

According to the selectors, Braithwaithe’s performances will be reviewed again after the India series and the final review will be after the Bangladesh series. Should his performances not be to the required standard it will be recommended that he is relieved of the captaincy.

“Carlos’ captaincy and leadership on and off the field has been seen as very competent. His ability to interact with his charges and the management of his duties as captain is held in high regard by his coach and team manager. The panel has engaged a new short format pathway and has selected a cadre of young talent to bring through the T20 pathway,” the selectors noted.

“The panel and team management believe at this time with scarce resources as it relates to leadership ability, that Carlos still is the best candidate to help develop and bring through this young talent. The panel has no problem with his tactical awareness and strategies on field but take issue with his lower order batting. The panel expects Carlos to address this over the period in order to maintain his place in the team,” the correspondence to the Directors continued.

It is understood that the selectors looked at Andre Russell as a possible replacement but felt he was not the best fit for captaincy at this time, in addition to which, he has limited experience as a captain, while Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer were also considered.

Powell, seen as a possible future leader has little or no experience as a leader and will need developing over time while according to the Browne led panel, Hetymer, the winning U-19 World Cup captain, still needs to address some off the field shortcomings before he is considered for a further leadership role.

“The panel having taken into consideration that Rovman is the most improved short format cricketer over the last year and has shown leadership potential, seen not only by the panel but also team management, would like to recommend Rovman Powell as Vice-Captain of both the T20 and ODI teams to aid him in his leadership development,” the selectors concluded.

The source informed that a least two Directors thought Powell is an excellent prospect as a player and have no doubt that he can be a great leader in the future, but in addition to his ordinary batting averages in ODI and T20 cricket it was felt that the burden of Vice-Captaincy would be too much at this point, particularly on what is expected to be a testing tour of India.

The source concluded by saying that another tried player could have been given that role, especially in the event that the opportunity does surface for Powell to lead the team on the field.

ODI Squad India 2018: Fabien Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20I Squad to India 2018: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite – (Recommended Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

Andre Russell has provided a medical certificate of incapacity to play ODI Cricket, while Chris Gayle declined selection.