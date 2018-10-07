Limacol football tourney 2018 finale… Police FC beat Pouderoyen 4-2 to cart off $600,000 grand prize

The finale of the Limacol football tournament 2018 concluded on Friday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground where favourites Police Football Club emerged the better side in a six-goal thriller against Pouderoyen. It was perceived that if the Policemen were to walk away with the championship trophy and the $600,000 first prize, they would’ve had to score at least two goals due to consistent scoring of the underdogs in their journey to the final but in the end they needed at least three.

Most Valuable Player of the tournament, Police’s Anthio Wallace, netted a hat-trick in the match and during the first half; the forward had placed the champions in a very comfortable 2-0 lead after completing two composed finishes in the 12th and 32nd minutes.

However, two minutes after doubling their lead, Police’s shot-stopper allowed an innocuous pass to slide through his fingers and legs to gift the West Bank Demerara based team their first goal.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Wallace completed his hat-trick before Dextroy Abrams gave the winners a three-goal lead by scoring in the 82nd minute.

Darrel Abrams scored the second consolation for Pouderoyen in stoppage time which allowed the match to end 4-2. Pouderoyen pocketed $300,000 for their second place finish.

Meanwhile, in the opening game at the Carifesta Avenue ground, Riddim Squad beat Santos FC 2-1 thanks an amazing extra time free-kick from Kevin Gordon. The match was extended to extra-time after full-time had left the two sides locked at 1-1 with Riddim Squad scoring both goals through Sherwin Hope (OG) in the fifth minute and James Bowman in the 44th.

The Mocha Arcadia based club pocketed $150,000 for the outstanding third place finish, while Santos left with $75,000 for fourth.