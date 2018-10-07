Jaguars looking to rebound against Windies B – Coach Crandon says batters failed to build on starts against T&T

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

It’s early days yet in the Regional Super50 tournament but the Guyana Jaguars and Canada are the only teams without a win and would want to kick start their campaign with a win tonight when they face the West Indies ‘B’ team at the Brian Lara Academy in South Trinidad, roughly the distance from Georgetown to Rosignol from their team hotel in Port-of-Spain.

The game which is scheduled to commence at 14:00hrs is an important one for them after losing by 35 runs in the opening game against the Trinidad Red Force on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval, while led by Marlon Samuels’ brilliant 101, West Indies ‘B’ beat Canada by 10 runs at the Brian Lara Academy, a ground they will be more familiar with than the Guyanese.

Apart from Samuels’ 96-ball ton, the second in the Trinidad zone following Devon Smith’s century for the Volcanoes’ win against Canada, Yannic Cariah (76), Kimani Melius (46) and Lenardo Julian (27) rallied the Windies ‘B’ to 302-8.

Chemar Holder (2-61), Jeavor Royal (2-61) and Cariah (2-60) bowled well for the Young West Indians.

The Jaguars bowlers did a good job as pacers Romario Shepherd (3-53), Clinton Pestano (3-45) and Chris Barnwell (2-19) bowled the host out for 242, but only Trevon Griffith (38) and Skipper Leon Johnson 32 offered resistance as the Guyanese fell 35 short of their target.

“We clearly didn’t do as well as we could. I thought we bowled well to restrict that batting line-up to less than 250. We missed a couple of catches that cost us some extra runs but the bowlers did OK,” said the Jaguars Head Coach yesterday.

The Jaguars will need an improved performance today in a tournament which is being used to pick next year’s World Cup squad.

When Johnson was brilliantly taken down the side by Denish Ramdin off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, Jaguars were well placed on 74-2 but struggled to build partnerships and lost their way.

“I honestly thought that we didn’t capitalise on the start. A lot of our batters got but none went on to see the team home,” lamented Crandon.

The Jaguars will depend on a good start from Griffith, who looks in good form and new Windies ODI pick Chanderpaul Hemraj who leaves for India after the next round.

Johnson, who scored the most runs in Guyana’s 50-over Franchise League and was willing to counter-attack against the Red Force, will need to convert a start into a big score.

Raymon Reifer, surprisingly asked to at number four, like Barnwell, Sherfane Rutherford, who was picked for India for the T20 series, Anthony Bramble and Shepherd will need to bat in a positive fashion without being reckless if the Jaguars are to get a 300 Total on a track at Brian Lara Academy which has been good for batting.

Crandon noted that the Jaguars will need to improve their all round game. “We need to be more consistent up front with the new ball and the fielders need to back up the bowlers, while the batsmen have to rotate the strike better and convert those starts into big scores,” Crandon stated.

Crandon, a former Guyana First- Class pacer added that batters need to apply themselves better and be more responsible with their shots.

The bowlers will have to be on target to restrict Samuels, Edwards, Cariah, Melius, Julian and Guyanese Tevin Imlach who was asked to bat in the lower order.

A lot with depend on pacers Shepherd, Reifer, Pestano and Barnwell who only bowled seven overs in the last match despite bowling impressively. The spin will be taken care of by Veerasammy Permaul and Jamaican Ramaal Lewis. Rutherford and Hemraj will be added bowling options.

“Our plan is to be positive and efficient in executing our game plan. We are not sure of the composition of the side since we have not been able assess the conditions,” Crandon said.

Holder, Royal, Cariah, Brian Charles, Ronsford Beaton and the genuinely quick Odean Smith should do the bulk of the bowling for West Indies ‘B’ team. It rained for most of yesterday robbing the teams any practice.

Jaguar’s Squad: – Leon Johnson- Captain, Anthony Bramble- Vice Captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Raymon Reifer, Sherfane Rutherford, Christopher Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Ricardo Adams, Trevon Griffith and Clinton Pestano.

Windies B Squad: – Tevin Imlach, Keagan Simmons, Kimani Melius, Marlon Samuels (c), Kristan Kallicharan, Lenardo, Julian, Jevor Royal, Ronsford Beaton, Chemar Holder, Cephas Cooper, Jayden Seales, Brian Charles, Yannic Cariah.