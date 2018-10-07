GRFU hosting high level World and Rugby Americas North officials

By Franklin Wilson

As part of its ongoing initiative to keep a tab on its members and observe first hand, the way the sport is progressing, World Rugby and Rugby Americas North representatives are in Guyana to interact with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

Yesterday, at the National Park Athletics Field where Rugby has been relegated to since the Rugby field at the Eastern end of the park has been unplayable for some time now, Jennifer Gray – Rugby Services Manager of Rugby Americas North at World Rugby and Scott Harland – Regional Development Manager Rugby Americas North and a World Rugby accredited Trainer Scott were seen interacting with GRFU boss Peter Green and other executive members during one of the Union’s Youth Festivals.

Harland shared that this is one of their regular visits to members of Rugby Americas North where they assist executives with their planning, strategies and sharing of ideas.

”We work with referees, coaches and do what we can to encourage girls in the game, so it’s a pleasure always to come back and check the pulse in Guyana and see how the young people are running around and enjoying some rugby.”

Both Ms. Gray and Harland were seen enjoying a game during the girls against the guys programme yesterday with the latter stating that Guyana is blessed with lots of talented players.

”There are lots of athletic capabilities and a lot of people here who can run, pass and catch the ball very well; you have impressive physical specimens. What we are hoping to help with is coordinate the coaching, the programmes and leagues so you get the most out of these players and we attract even more.” Harland reiterated that the physical talent in Guyana is really impressive.

Ms. Gray said that the athletes are phenomenal and it felt good being able to have a game with them yesterday.

”Phenomenal level of athletes here, lots of raw talent so I think the future looks bright for Guyana in terms of women’s rugby.”

She stated that the inclusion of Guyana in the Rugby Americas Challenge would have been a step up for the Union this year.

”I think they have acquitted themselves well so we’ve been meeting with them to talk about the next steps and how to improve upon that and how to take the next step up at that competitive level. It has been encouraging so I think we have laid the ground work for some good plans to help them step up in the next few years.”

Harland posited that the coaches here have been in the game for some time and they know their stuff and love the sport.

”Our job is to help them get exposed to new ideas and new thinking because Guyana can be a bit isolated as with many of our Caribbean countries. Anywhere in the world if you are not exposed often to new thoughts you tend to do what you did, so we are bringing those ideas as often as we can, they search for them themselves so I would say it’s an ongoing effort to try and make sure that the coaching here and people passionate about the game are equipped well to deliver.”

He acknowledge that there’s lots of work still to do noting that coaches will coach the best they can but it is his job to help them to see new things.

Touching on capacity building from an administrative perspective, Harland said he is aware that Guyana is economically challenged but is also aware that they are people in the Union who are well connected to the right people in the country that can shake hands and help negotiate deals, sponsorships and partnerships.

”But money is scarce and it’s hard to get and that’s a big challenge for them moving forward. We see here that they are using the same five or six balls that they have been using for several years, if you get sponsors to help just with that basic equipment I think rugby will explode here.”

He boasted that the GRFU is ready to take off and they just need a few more partners to make it happen.

”That’s something we can share ideas about but it’s really up to them and the Guyanese community to step forward on that.”