Flying Stars CC/Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold Race set for Sunday

Latest update October 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
Cyclists are gearing up to face off again on Sunday next when the 7th edition of the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) organised Kadir Mohamed Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race comes off; sponsored by the Mohamed family of Bartica.
A release from the club has indicated that there would be a total prize money of One Million Dollars at stake with one ounce of gold and a trophy awaiting the winner of this eagerly anticipated race which will commence at 07:30hrs outside the National Sports Commission office on Homestretch Avenue, proceed to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting point for the finish.
This route is set for the seniors, juniors and veterans Under-45 years. The juveniles, veterans Over-45 and mountain bike competitors will turn back at Yarrowkabra also on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and return to the starting line.
The second to eight places overall attracts cash prizes as will the first to fourth places among the juniors, top three Under and Over-45 veterans, juveniles and mountain bikes.
The event is held in memory of the late Kadir Mohamed who was an Imam and an avid sports enthusiast who transitioned 22 years ago. FSCC said that the Mohamed family hopes that race would continue to grow and serve as a catalyst for the development of cyclists, whilst also attracting new riders. Jamal John is the defending champion but is currently campaigning on the USA circuit.
