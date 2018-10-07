DCC capture GCA/NBS second division 40-oiver title following 49-run win over GCC

By Zaheer Mohamed

Despite a courageous unbeaten 53 from Deonarine Seegobin, host Demerara Cricket Club defeated arch-rivals Georgetown Cricket Club by 49 runs to win the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/New Building Society second division 40-over final yesterday.

Chasing 184, GCC, were bowled out for 134 in 36.3 overs with left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd claiming 4-22 to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Earlier, DCC opted to bat, but pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed (2-34) handed his team the breakthrough by removing Steven Sankar and Alphius Bookie both without scoring in the second over.

However, Sachin Singh and Raymond Perez added 74 in 12 overs to steady the innings fairly with level-headed batting on a decent pitch. Singh, a former West Indies Under-15 captain, hit three fours and two sixes in his top score of 39, while Perez hit two fours and two sixes in scoring 34 before they both fell to spinner Chetram Persaud.

The visitors were able to made further inroads until Nedd and Garrick Persaud propped up the total; Nedd made 29 and Persaud 25 not out. Nkosi Beaton contributed 17 as Persaud claimed 3-34 and Gavin Singh 3-42.

GCC loss Joshua Wade, who was bowled by Dennis Squires without scoring and Marlon Persaud run out for five to be reduced to 6-2.

Nedd then bowled Kennard Moonsammy (02) before trapping Timothy McAlmont (10) lbw and removed danger man Alimohamed for three, leaving the score at 40-5.

Seegobin and Singh then put on 47 before their resistance was ended when Singh fell to Bookie for 15. Seegobin and Persaud gave their team some hope as they took the score to 108 before the latter was bowled by Nedd for 15. Xaviee Smith (2-29) picked up two quick wickets before Dexter George polished off the innings.

Nedd also received the trophy for the best bowling figure in the game, Best fielder award went to Bernard Bailey, while Seegobin won the trophy for the most runs in the contest.

Omesh Danram (UG) won the MVP in Zone A, with 285 runs and nine wickets. The MVP in Zone B went to Bookie with 208 runs and two wickets. In the zonal stage, Mohamed Ayube (6-21 vs Diplomats) turned in the best figures, Dennis Heywood (16) of UG took the most wickets, Kemol Savory (146) of Police made the highest individual score (146 vs GDF), Omesh Danram of UG (245) scored the highest runs, Akeem Redmond of Transport SC won the best fielder award with eight catches.

GCC received a trophy and $70,000 and DCC a trophy and $100,000.