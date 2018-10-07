Body found on Mon Repos Public road identified as Vryheid’s Lust pensioner

A body that was discovered on the Mon Repos Public road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday has been identified as 60-year-old Sursattie Shivpersaud of lot 54 Vryheid’s Lust ECD.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene around 14:00 hours the body was still at the side of the road being looked over by police, who were waiting for the undertakers to remove it.

Witnesses claim the woman was seen on the road earlier in the morning, which begs the worrying question, how does our elderly die on the road ways like stray animals without being noticed?

Initially, the police were not able to identify the body, but a video of the scene and what transpired, with a description of the woman, were circulated on social media, and a close friend of the family was able to identify the woman as Shivparsaud.