Anybody can thief from government

Old people got a saying that moon does run till day ketch am. And de government slack. Jagdeo employ a man to head a programme in Berbice. It was a case of putting a training school in de heart of he supporters. De man he pick was so smart that right away he see that he can mek millions because de government don’t check nutten.

He know once you tell dem something dem does accept. But the smart man didn’t bargain fuh Soulja Bai. He is a man who don’t tek nutten fuh granted suh he ask he people to check.

Dem boys seh that if Royston king was a hustler, this man hustle ten times more than Royston. De man hustle wid de light bill. De building use to burn $500,000 a month de man tell dem it bunning $1.5 million a month. Just like that he was pocketing one million a month.

De man stretch he hand to de Board of Industrial Training and collect; after a while he stop worrying about payment vouchers because he know Jagdeo wouldn’t check and once Jagdeo pass no auditor could check.

This thing buss open but dem boys can’t believe that Soulja Bai still got de man wukking there. Somebody who investigating de story now recommending that de man pay back de money.

Dem boys want to know if a man thief couple million dollar well, how de government can ask him to pay it back. And de man might object because dem didn’t ask Westford to pay back before dem charge she; that is wha de man might say.

But people now seeing how slack de government slack. In Georgetown, City Hall avoid de auditor fuh years. Is now people finding out that nuff money missing. And at de same time some people get rich. Now this man help heself.

De thing is that de man still deh pun de job and dem boys believe that he gun mek one big lash because as everybody know, when bull going to slaughterhouse he don’t care wheh he sh*t.

Talk half and watch slackness.