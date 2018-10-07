93-year-old retired Prison Chief among 96 National Awardees

At the age of 93, retired Chief Officer of the Guyana Prison Service, Vernon Eustace Lambert, was amongst those recognized by President David Granger for his service and dedication to contributing to Guyana’s national development.

In fact, Mr. Lambert was the oldest national awardee to grace the stage of the National Cultural Centre at the Investiture ceremony held last evening.

He was conferred with Medal of Service for helping foil a jail break as head of the Prison Service, some 59 years ago.

Mr. Lambert was amongst 96 persons recognised for their outstanding service and sterling contributions to national development last evening.

But heading the list of National Awardees were Komal Ram Harry Samaroo, Director of Demerara Bank and of Demerara Distillers Limited; Justice Olsen Small, retired Judge and former Judge Advocate of the Guyana Defence Force and former Chairman of the Congregational Union; and Professor Emeritus Alvin Thompson, a historian.

They were bestowed with the Cacique’s Crown of Honour.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie Albert James was bestowed with a Disciplined Services Star for his distinguished service beyond the normal call of duty in the Guyana Police Force.

Disciplined Services Medals went to Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Andrew Williams, and retired Divisional Fire Officer Edgerton Carmichael, for their sustained and dedicated service in their field of work.

Henry Wordsworth Longfellow Clenkian, retired Sergeant, Guyana Defence Force was presented with a Medal of Service, for his fortitude in scaling Mount Ayanganna with his colleagues to plant ‘the Golden Arrowhead’ at midnight to mark Guyana’s Independence in 1966, and for his involvement in community and development work.

Those also awarded in this category included Presidential Photographer, Sandra Helouise Prince; Gender Consultant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Hazel Halley-Burnett; and Coordinator of Women Across Differences (WAD), Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston, Broadcaster Basil Selwyn Bradshaw, and Executive Director of Artistes in Direct Support, Desiree Adele Edghill, Cartoonist Paul Andre Harris, National Communications Network Inc Programme Manager Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine , and blind Senior Broadcaster Julie Lewis, Administrator and Former Principal of St. Joseph High School, Gail Roxannie Primo.

For her work, in the field of technology, founder of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM Guyana), Karen Abrams was presented with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Similarly Communications Consultant Rovin Deodat was a recipient of this honour for his long and dedicated service in the field of broadcasting, communications and his sterling contribution to the development of the Regional Public Broadcasting Service.

Businessman and hotelier, Robert Jiteshvar Badal; Dr. Holly Patricia Alexander; veteran educator, Donna Ann Chapman; and Optometrist, Dr Michelle Ming also received the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

During his brief remarks President David Granger noted that the conferral of national awards is recognized as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens, and he has committed to ensuring that these national honours are conferred regularly.

This year, 49 women from various fields were among those who will be conferred with National Awards as part of the celebrations of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

Last year, 31 women were conferred with national awards, with Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards heading the list.