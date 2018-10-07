2018 Lucozade/GSA handicap tournament… Cadogan, Joseph, Dias, Pollard and Gomes win on Friday – Finals on today at Georgetown Club

Latest update October 7th, 2018 12:58 AM
The penultimate squash tournament for 2018, the Lucozade/Guyana Squash Association (GSA) handicap tournament continued at the Georgetown Club courts on Friday evening with play in quarter final matches in both Category A and the Open category.
In the Open category, Nyron Joseph (-22) had a easy victory over Kevin Gouveia (11) winning in two straight sets, 15 – 13, 15 – 13.
In one of the better matches of the night Deje Dias (-8) used all of his years of experience to overcome former junior female Caribbean champion Taylor Fernandes (-4) in two competitive games 15 – 13, 15 – 13. The match was filled with long rallies and exquisite shots but the tremendous retrieving ability of Deje proved to be the deciding factor in his victory.
Regan Pollard (-12) showed that he is working his way back to full fitness as he eased past Adam Alves (4) in three games. Regan won the first game 15 – 7 but Adam showed determination to win the second game 15 – 12. The winning of the second game seemed to take all of Adam’s energy as Regan easily won the third game 15 – 7. Steven Xavier (-6)powered his way into the semi finals as he disposed of Jonathan Antczak (6) in the first game 15 – 10 and then won the sudden death point at 14 all to win the match 15 – 14.
In category A, Abosaide Cadogan (-4) fought her way back from the loss of the first game 9 – 15 to Sarah Lewis (0) to win the next two games 15 – 12, 15 – 7. Mohyryan Baksh (2) played excellent squash to overcome Gianni Carpenter (-4) by two games to one. Gianni won the first game 15 – 11 but Mohyryan held his nerve to win the second game 15 – 13 and then won a close third game 15 – 12. Kirsten Gomes (-2) made it look easy in the match against her cousin Jason Gomes (7) as she won the first game 15 – 13 and then the second game 15 – 9. In the last quarter final match between Nicholas Verwey(-1) and Shiloh Asregado (9) Nicholas breezed through the match in straight games with identical 15 – 12 scores in both games.
Results of all matches played during the evening were as follows.
Category A
Abosaide Cadogan (-4) defeated Sarah Lewis (0) 9 – 15, 15 – 12, 15 – 7
Mohyryan Baksh (2) beat Gianni Carpenter (-4) 11 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 12
Kirsten Gomes (-2) beat Jason Gomes (7) 15 – 13, 15 – 9
Category A Plate
Zachary Persaud (7) beat Aishani Persaud (11) 15 – 9, 15 – 6
Lucas Persaud (11) beat Joshua Verwey (10) 15 – 8, 15 – 10
Grant Fernandes (13) beat Madison Fernandes (0) 15 – 10, 15 – 12
Louis Da Silva (6) beat Brenno Da Silva (13) 15 – 9, 15 – 8
Dhiren Persaud (11) beat Beau Fernandes (11) 15 – 7, 14 – 15, 15 – 9
Open category
Nyron Joseph (-22) defeated Kevin Gouveia (11) 15 – 13, 15 – 13
Deje Dias (-8) defeated Taylor Fernandes (-4) 15 – 13, 15 – 14
Regan Pollard (-12) beat Adam Alves (4) 15 – 7, 12 – 15, 15 – 7
Steven Xavier (-6) defeated Jonathan Antczak (6) 15 – 10, 15 – 14
Open category Plate
Joshua Abdool (4) beat Robert Natiello (8) 15 – 9, 15 – 9
Javid Rahaman (-2) beat Brian Yong (7) 15 – 10, 15 – 10
Results of matches played earlier today
Category A
Nicholas Verwey (-1) beat Shiloh Asregado (9) 15 – 12, 15 – 12
Category A Plate
Louis da Silva (6) beat Lucas Persaud (11) 15 – 8, 15 – 8
Zachary Persaud (7) beat Lajuan Munroe (9) 15 – 9, 15 – 6
Dhiren Persaud (11) beat Grant Fernandes (13) 15 – 13, 15 – 8
Kamir Khan (8) beat Teija Edwards (11) 15 – 5, 15 – 5
Open category plate
Ashley Khalil (-4) defeated Dane Perreira (10) 15 – 11, 15 – 12
John Maikoo (8) beat Reagan Rodrigues (11) 15 – 13, 15 – 6
Ian Mekdeci (5) defeated Javid Rahaman (-2) 14 – 15, 15 – 8, 15 – 11
The finals are set to be played today from 11:00hrs at the Georgetown Club Courts on Camp street.
