The Islamic School Karate team outstanding at Open Martial Arts Tourney

Lead by Instructor, Master Cheteram Mortley, eight students from the Islamic school in Georgetown turned in a very good performance as new comer at a recently held Martial Arts tournament.
The students competing in the kata division for the first time won 7 golds and 1 silver.
They are as follows; Jaheem Hamilton, Zeyaad Hussian, Hudhaifa Hussian, Saajidah Hassian, Zakirah Mohamed, Ahmad Kanaker and Muhammad Kanakir all winning gold, while Khadija Lewis won silver.
Master Mortley is very happy with his student’s performance saying that he will continue to work with them so that they can do even better in the future.
