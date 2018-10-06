Rice body blames Agri Minister, GRDB for rejected Panama rice

The Guyana Rice Producers Association (RPA) has laid the blame for the rejected rice blunder at the feet of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The association, which has been silent on the issue until now, said that it is holding the Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder; the Board of Directors and management of the GRDB accountable for the “mess” that Guyana finds itself in.

“We are also calling on the responsible parties to take action and rectify this matter, immediately.”

RPA members are mainly rice farmers across the country.

The issue at hand has to do with a consignment of rice for Panama for poor citizens there.

The arrangements to that lucrative, new market, started in 2014 under the previous Government with the quotas increasing overtime.

However, about two months ago, Panamanian authorities rejected a number of containers from Cayume Hakh and Sons mills after samples reportedly showed that the rice did not confirm to specifications of the agreement.

Checks also found that the bags reportedly also had Techno Mills labels attached.

Techno Millis is based in Eccles, East Bank Demerara and they have reportedly denied issuing those labels to anyone.

That mill is contemplating legal action against GRDB and others.

The GRDB has halted any further shipments from Hakh to the market and has ordered the rice be shipped back to Guyana where an in-depth audit will be carried out on the contents of the containers which reportedly number more than 30.

GRDB’s head, Nizal Hassan, had told Kaieteur News that it is too early to say if all the rice was affected as samples were taken by port officials.

However, RPA had a different view of the matter yesterday regarding GRDB’s role in how the rice left Guyana.

The statement of the association said that it is aware that several containers of rice, exported to Panama, have been rejected by the authorities in that country.

“One of the reasons for the rejection we were told, is that parboiled rice is in the containers that have been rejected. There were more than 700 tons of parboiled rice, packed in 20 lbs bags in the containers.”

RPA echoed what has been puzzling the minds of some millers.

“It boggles the mind to even contemplate that over 700 tons of parboiled rice could have passed through the various quality and quantity checks and customs inspections and arrived in Panama, a white rice market.”

The association noted that the contracted party (the seller) is the GRDB for this particular market.

“The GRDB, in order to fulfill its contractual obligations, purchased rice from millers in order to supply to this market. Notably, the GRDB charges millers US $8.00 per unit, for inspection and to certify the quality and quantity supplied. The rice is even checked during the processing at the mills by the GRDB. The bags are then packed into the containers under the watchful eyes of the GRDB Officers, samples are then taken and sent to the GRDB Head Office labs, that is ISO certified, along with the number of the containers and the containers’ seal numbers,” RPA noted.

The farmers’ body also pointed out that the final sample is used for the preparation of the export grade certificate.

“The GRDB is the buyer of the rice from the millers, the agency is also responsible for certifying the quality and quantity and they are the contracted party to export to Panama. Panama is currently our best market with the best price and this fiasco has the

potential to threaten the continuation of selling to that market, which would be at great financial losses to our farmers. The GRDB can also lose its ISO certification, which will be a further blow to the rice industry,” the RPA said.

The situation is raising questions about the credibility of GRDB which since the initial statement of the General Manager has remained largely silent.

It has made millers especially nervous about the situation.

On Thursday, rice farmer and activist, Jinnah Rahman and Dr. Turhane Doerga filed a criminal complaint with the police, arguing that the false labeling was deliberate and constitute a crime.

Police Commissioner, Leslie James, in confirming the receipt of the complaint, said that it has been send to the Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, to determine whether there are merits.

The Commissioner did not rule out the legal authorities being engaged on the matter.

Rice is the second biggest foreign exchange earner after gold.