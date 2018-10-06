Latest update October 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 9 well drilling commences; water discovered at first site

Oct 06, 2018 News 0

Drilling off the artesian well

 The well drilling exercise in the South Rupununi, Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), where eight artesian wells are being drilled in eight communities has officially commenced.

Authorities are reporting the discovery of water at the first site in Karaudanawa.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who was in the Region earlier this week, said personnel from the Brazilian Army’s 6th Battalion Engineering Corps conducted a test at Karaudanawa on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. The test he said, showed a presence of water and drilling has since commenced at that location.

Artesian wells will be drilled in the villages of Aishalton, Chukrikednau, Shea, Maruranawa, Awaruwaunau, Karaudanawa, Achiwib and Bashraidrun and will have a depth of approximately 80 metres or 250 feet deep. It is the intention of the Brazilian team to have the wells handed over to the Guyanese authorities on November 28, 2018.

The project follows President David Granger’s State visit to Brazil in December 2017, where the Complementary Agreement to the Basic Agreement on Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Federative Republic of Brazil for the Implementation of the Project Technologies to Reduce the Effects of the Drought in Region Nine was inked.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Pooran 2nd consecutive fifty and Narine’s 3-28 condemn Jaguars to 35-run loss

Regional Super50… Pooran 2nd consecutive fifty and Narine’s...

Oct 06, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet, Regal, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel T&T Red force, with eight West Indies players in their side, showed they are a force to be...
Read More
Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Double success for Pacesetters basketball club on Thursday

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Double success for...

Oct 06, 2018

2018 Ansa Mc Al Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament… Joseph, Lewis, Verwey and Pollard win on Thursday night

2018 Ansa Mc Al Lucozade Handicap Squash...

Oct 06, 2018

GFG/Health and Fitness Expo 2018 to be launched on Tuesday

GFG/Health and Fitness Expo 2018 to be launched...

Oct 06, 2018

The Islamic School Karate team outstanding at Open Martial Arts Tourney

The Islamic School Karate team outstanding at...

Oct 06, 2018

Nand Persaud sponsors BCB Female Cricket Tourney and Under-15 trial matches

Nand Persaud sponsors BCB Female Cricket Tourney...

Oct 06, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]