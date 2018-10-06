Prison guard becomes inmate for allegedly smuggling ganja, cigarettes

A prison officer has now become a temporary inmate for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana and cigarettes into the New Amsterdam jail.

Gladwyn King, 39, a father of six, and of Lot 331 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, stood shackled yesterday in the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh had him remanded.

It is alleged that on October 3, 2018 at the New Amsterdam Prison, King had in his possession 1,032 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. It was also alleged that on the same date at the New Amsterdam Prison, King also had 19 packets of cigarettes.

He pled not guilty to both charges. Prosecutor Shinel Mathieson objected to bail on the grounds that King was caught on CCTV cameras and was fully attired in uniform.

He was remanded to prison until 26th October, 2018.

It is alleged that King conspired with inmates to secure the illegal items that were thrown over the prison walls. Arrangements were allegedly then made by him with the prisoners to secure the packages in the prison kitchen.

A middle manager acting on information prompted a search to be conducted, which subsequently led to the discovery.

Prison Director, Gladwyn Samuels in a release had stated that the officer admitted and accepted his involvement in the crime. The rank allegedly told Samuels that the items were to be delivered to a specific prisoner. The marijuana found was eventually checked and weighed by authorities and amounted to 1032 grams while the other items included 39 packets of cigarette.