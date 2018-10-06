Nand Persaud sponsors BCB Female Cricket Tourney and Under-15 trial matches

“When we announced in March 2018, that the Berbice Cricket Board intends to host twenty two Cricket Tournaments at the different levels, critics thought we were crazy. Today, we are on the verge of not only fulfilling that promise but even surpassing it. Female Cricket is special to us in Berbice Cricket and as such, we are pleased to partner with Berbice’s largest Company to host a Tournament for our Females.” Those were the words of President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster during the launching of the Nand Persaud Company Ltd Female Cricket Tournament at the Company’s No. 36 Village Head Office, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Tournament would be contested between the Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team and a combined New Amsterdam/Canje Team, it would be played on a best of three matches basis, with the team winning twice being declared Champion. Both Winner and the Runner-up would receive financial prizes and trophy. The Tournament’s MVP would also be rewarded financially. Players like Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Shaneeta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Plaffiana Millington, Sherica Campbelle, Ameera Abrams, Ashley Ramnauth, Dian Prahalad, Uma Matadin and Mariam Samaroo are expected to take part in the historic Tournament, the first of its kind to be organised by the Berbice Cricket Board.

Foster, hailed the investment being made by Nand Persaud Co. Ltd and stated that he enjoys a close working relationship with the entity’s Managing Director Mohindra Persaud. Persaud was one of several well known Berbicians who endorsed Foster for the Presidency when the election of the Berbice Cricket Board was in full heat.

The Company would also be sponsoring two Under-15 trial matches for the Berbice Cricket Board in 2018 as part of the Board’s early preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County Tournament for 2019. The sponsorship would cover the cost of meals, refreshments and Umpiring for the 50-Overs trial matches. The Berbice Cricket Board would shortly be hosting the 2019 Mike’s PharmacyUnder-15 Tournament and a squad of 26 would be shortlisted after the completion of three rounds of matches. The Selectors would then select the Berbice Team early, so that the coaches would have at least two months to work with them. Similar arrangements would also be made for the Berbice Under-17, Under-19, Female Under-19 and Berbice Female Senior Teams.

Managing Director Mohindra Persaud hailed the outstanding work of the Berbice Cricket Board and stated that his Company was delighted to be on board with such a dynamic, organised Board. Nand Persaud Company, he stated would continue to support the game in Berbice once the proper Management is in place.