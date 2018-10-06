Latest update October 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

Juror leaves court to find food, judge orders arrest

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for a female juror who was supposed to sit in a murder trial, but had left the court before the proceedings began.

Her absence stalled proceedings for almost two hours until it was decided to discharge her and select another juror.

The drama began after the jurors’ names were called to ensure that they were present.

However, before the selection of the 12 jurors began, court was adjourned for a few minutes as the judge returned to chambers to deal with some matters.

Upon the resumption of court, the 12-member panel was being selected when the woman’s name was called to sit in the case. However, one of the woman’s colleagues announced that she had left to get something to eat. This caused the proceeding to stop.

Court was subsequently adjourned as the return of the juror was being awaited. After it became clear that she was not returning, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry issued an arrest warrant for her.

This was related to the police, and patrols were sent out to find her. But after waiting for over two hours, her name was withdrawn and another juror was selected.

The matter then continued.

The woman was consequently arrested and brought to court.  She was subsequently held in the Police area at the High Court.

She was eventually taken into Chambers and given a stern warning by Justice Beharry before being discharged.

