Industrial Safety Supply Inc. donates Fire Extinguishers to St. John’s College

The aim of St. John’s College to be the best school in the Ministry of Education’s Model Safe School Programme (MSSP) received a huge boost from the Management of Industrial Safety Supply Inc. yesterday when the Camp Street headquartered company donated five fire extinguishers.

Teacher attached to the school, Fiona Bhojedat who accepted the items on behalf of the school yesterday along with three students, stated that they held a fire drill last week and realised that they were short of extinguishers.

“So we decided to come over here to Industrial Safety Supply Inc. to seek donations given the fact that the school would be judged next week for this competition by CDEMA and a team and as such we approached the company for this generous donation to aid in our school in being fully prepared for this safe school project.”

Stanton Seepersaud on behalf of the company said that they were pleased to make such a contribution to help make the environment a safer place for the students while it also forms part of the company’s policy in giving back to the community.

“We hope this goes some way in giving them an edge in emerging ahead of the rest of the competitors. We are sure that this contribution will also significantly enhance the school’s safety programme and will certainly make St. John’s College a safer place for its students and teachers.”

The MSSP project is being facilitated by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Austrian Development Cooperation, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).