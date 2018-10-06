GFG/Health and Fitness Expo 2018 to be launched on Tuesday

The battles would have been many and across various sport disciplines over the years between Guyana and Suriname, that is not about to change but intensify come the weekend of October 13-14 when the annual Guyana Fitness Games organised Health and Fitness Expo comes off at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The highlight of the weekend is anticipated to be the Strongman battle on Sunday October 14 between Guyana and Suriname when defending champion, Surinamese Donovan Dongo will come up against the likes of the multi talented Carlos ‘The Accomplisher’ Petterson in an anticipated fierce shindig as five others inclusive of another Surinamese will also be in contention.

Eight (8) females and six (6) males have signed up for the Scaled segment of the competition, while in the RX (teams of 2 males 1 female) division, a total of five including one from the Dutch speaking nation will be battling for the top prize and bragging rights.

On Saturday October 13, the action will get underway with the Cancer Awareness Glow Walk moving off from the Genesis Fitness Gym on Durban Street at 17:30hrs and will conclude at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. This would be followed by the Wacky Zumba Party at 19:00hrs.

Tickets which are already on sale can be had at Genesis Fitness Gym (Durban Street) and Fitness Express (Sheriff & John Streets Campbellville). Sponsors are Mackeson, Lucozade, iCool Water, Republic Bank, Macorp, Pollo Tropical, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Gym.

More details would be made available at Tuesday’s launch which would take place at Genesis Fitness Gym from 18:30hrs.