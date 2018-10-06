GFF presents equipment to Educational Organisations

Five groups between September 17 and October 04 have benefitted from the donation of football equipment to foster the growth and development of the sport among the youth population.

Three educational institutions – St. Pius Primary School, East Ruimveldt Secondary School and

The Business School, along with the Upper Mazaruni Sports Council and the Lethem Mayor and Town Council were presented the equipment, courtesy of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)

through Mr. Nigel White and The Crossfire Foundation, a partner based in the United States of America.

Among the items presented were: cleats, balls, bibs, cones and jerseys in a variety of quantities and types to the groups named. Additionally, two barrels of equipment were presented to St. Pius Primary and East Ruimveldt Secondary School respectively.

In expressing gratitude for the presentation, Head Teacher of East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Katheryn Fraser, said it will greatly assist the school to participate in future competitions: “I feel

good about the gesture because the children are into football and these gears will go a far way.

We have a female and male football team and they actively participate in competitions. Usually respective parents buy the gears used, but this presentation will greatly reduce the cost faced by the parents to acquire same.”

President Wayne Forde, who was on hand to present the gears to The Business School last

Tuesday, said he was impressed with the work of the school, especially as it afforded scholarship

opportunities to young footballers: “Mr. Bovell, the Head Teacher, visited me over the past week

and shared with me a very thoughtful report of the exceptional work that this institution has been

doing to promote sports in general, and in particular, football. What I learned is that the school

has given second chances to students through the academic and sports scholarships.”

He urged the students to maximize the second chance afforded them and to make informed decisions. According to the website, The Crossfire Foundation is a club in United States of America, which “provides professional training and player development to qualified players to assist them in advancing to play at the highest levels of play available.”