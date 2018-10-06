GABF name teams for IBF Antilles 3×3 U18 Men and Women Finals – Guyana to host 8 nations from Oct. 19-21

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has released the names of the players that would represent this nation from October 19-21 when the local body host the IBF Antilles 3×3 Finals for U18 Men and Women at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Comprising the Male team would be Akeem Crandon, Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen, Shamar France with Mark Agard serving as Coordinator. The Female Team will be represented by Annalisa Barclay, Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts and Roschelle Campbell, Troy Greene has been named, Coordinator.

According to the GABF, eight nations have confirmed their participation in the tournament which will see over 70 athletes and officials attending the event, primarily funded by the International Basketball Federation and managed by the GABF.

Countries listed to participate in the Men’s segment are Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia, while in the Female category, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia will compete.

Teams will arrive in Guyana on October 18 and depart on October 22.