Duo found guilty of attempted murder of storeowner during brutal robbery

The two persons who brutally beat a storeowner, knocking out her teeth during the attack, were yesterday found guilty of attempted murder and robbery with violence.

Marisco George and John Caesar stood motionless in the prisoners’ dock as the jury foreman announced the verdicts before Trial Judge Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

George and Caesar were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery with violence.

The offences were allegedly committed on Dhanwantie Pulchand who had operated Reshma’s Collection, a store in the City Mall, which was attacked on July 04, 2009.

George was just 16 when she committed the offences.

The jury consisted of 12 males. In relation to the attempted murder charge, both George and Caesar were found guilty after the jury returned a verdict in the proportion 11-1. As it relates to the robbery with violence charge, the jury returned a 10-2 guilty verdict for George and an 11-1 guilty verdict for Caesar.

Attorneys-at-Law Damien DaSilva and Brandon DeSantos represented George and Caesar respectively.

The case for the State was presented by Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs.

Sentencing for George and Caesar has been deferred until October 26, following the presentation of a probation report. In the meantime, they are on

remand.

During her time in the witness box, Pulchand had recounted how she begged George and Caesar to spare her life.

She said that at the time of the attack, she had a one-year-old child and she told Caesar to take whatever he wanted.

According to her, on the day in question, she left home for a city cambio from where she bought US$2,000.

She added that she went to her store at the City Mall where she placed the bag on a dresser and began business.

Pulchand told the court that between 12am and 1pm she earned $100,000 in sales, monies she also placed into her bag. George visited the store around 04:30pm that day and indicated that she was interested in purchasing a pair of “Passa Passa” jeans, Pulchand said.

The victim recounted that George left the store after pointing out that she was going to bring her friend to help her pick out the clothing. The woman added that George returned with Caesar and choose a pair of jeans before going into the dressing room.

While George was trying on the pair of jeans, Caesar, Pulchand said, sat on a chair and engaged her in a conversation. She said that during the chat, Caesar told her that he was a chef and even left his cell phone number with her.

Sometime after, the witness added that George emerged from the dressing room and stated that she need a new pair of jeans since the previous one did not fit her.

She said, “I went to get her another pair of jeans which was on a lower rack. When I bend, a heavy object hit me on the head. I urinate up. He (Caesar) continued hitting me with a heavy object and I fell onto the ground.”

I begged him to save me. I told him to take whatever he wants. He tell me shut your f%&$king mouth and stay on the ground. He continued hitting me while George was standing on my neck.”

She recalled that her attacker knocked out several of her front teeth. She also disclosed that she lost several fingernails during the near death attack.

At one point during her testimony, Pulchand became very emotional and removed her dentures from her mouth to show the jurors. The terrified witness added that Caesar twisted her neck to the side, which resulted in her losing consciousness.

Pulchand stated that when she awoke, her monies and cell phone that were in her pocket were missing.