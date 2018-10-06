De Clown Clerk move from beggar to billionaire in two years

When de Mafia use to rule America and Italy everybody understand what was family. All de business was in de family. De Georgetown City Council decide to run business like de Mafia suh all de business use to go to family.

Is now de story coming out. De Clown Clerk is de one who responsible fuh buying stationery and things like dat. Dem boys find out dat all he had to do was pass de money to he son and de stationery and dem things get bought.

He daughter was de odda one who use to provide de council wid things. She business start without a cent. De Clown Clerk just write out a cheque and pass it to she and she buy what she had to buy.

Dem boys notice dat nobody use to question anything. Whatever price de Clown Clerk children charge dat is what de council had to pay. When de councilors ask bout tender, de Clown Clerk tell dem dat de city council was a family business.

Dis is a man who come a long way. Dem boys remember when he use to ketch short drop car to come to de Waterfalls paper to drop a letter. When he done, de Waterfalls boss man use to give him passage to go back to de council.

Couple morning after de man tun Clown Clerk, he coulda find $30 million to buy property in Happy Acres. He also had enough money to buy a high-end vehicle.

He had support from de Town Clown. She and all use de council like a family business. She family use to get all dem building contract. Dem nearly get de garbage contract too. Is because dem couldn’t get de council to buy all dem garbage trucks.

Dem boys seh dat dem can understand de corruption. Was de same thing dat happen wid Jagdeo and he people. De Town Clown and de Clown Clerk see. Dat is why dem was in a hurry to get rid of Sooba. She was cutting up dem runnings.

De Clown Clerk even get in de business of thiefing people property but dem boys gon talk bout dat later.

Talk half and wonder why de Clown Clerk ain’t in jail yet.