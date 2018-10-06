Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Double success for Pacesetters basketball club on Thursday

The Burnham basketball court on Middle and Carmichael Streets was a hive of activity on Thursday night when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Under-23 and First Division leagues continued with one match each which saw Pacesetters Basketball Club winning both encounters.

The feature Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme sponsored game was bounced in the Open-Division and Pacesetters ensured that Pepsi Sonics’ losing streak continued with a 66-51 defeat. Pacesetters’ Michael Turner (18) was the go to man in the win, while Tariq Cave (11) and Nathan Saul (10) provided the much need support for him in the 15-point win over Sonics. Up to the end of the second half the game was relatively close with Pacesetters leading 24-21.

However, that lead should’ve easily been at least 10 points higher after the eventual winners had failed to complete some simple layups but Sonics didn’t capitalise on their opportunity to take the game away from Pacesetters, which has been described as the biggest club in Guyana repeatedly by their coach, Clement Brusche.

Orlando Niles (18) and Jason Squires (11) were the top scorers for Sonics in the loss.

Meanwhile, in the opening game, Pacesetters Juniors who have a whopping 22 players registered, defeated Kobras 77-69. Troy David led the team with 23 points including three three-pointers, while his teammate Zion Gray returned to form with 19 points (one three-pointer). Skipper Quincy DosSantos had a vital 10 point contribution that included a three-pointer during a late, decisive moment of the match when Kobras were looking to catch up.

Amoniki John impressed for Kobras with a game-leading 27 points but didn’t have as much support and when the decisive moments came, he was shut down by the Pacesetters defence. Akeeam Morrison swooshed 13 points to emerge as John’s best performing teammate in the loss.

Thursday’s match night was more entertaining than competitive at the outdoor facility with Brusche being almost as voluble as a packed Burnham hard-court bleacher, cheering on his troops every step of the way.

Basketball continues tonight and tomorrow at the Burnham court with a double header each night. Tonight, Sonics will continue their search for a win when the play Eagles in the under-23 division at 18:30hrs and Colts at 20:30hrs in the first division.

Tomorrow, Pacesetters basketball club will be involved in both matches, first playing Plaisance Guardians in the Second Division at 18:30hrs before clashing with the struggling Republic Bank Nets at 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)