Badly beaten bandit refused bail on robbery, illegal gun, ammo possession

Treon Douglas, who received a sound thrashing from residents of East La Penitence after he allegedly robbed a man of a gold chain, yesterday appeared before a City Magistrate where he was slapped with three charges and remanded to prison.

Douglas, carpenter, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, whose face was unrecognizable, had to be assisted up the court steps to make an appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

In the courtroom, Douglas was placed on a chair to sit after he fell twice when he attempted to stand on his own.

The first charge stated that on October 1, 2018, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, while being armed with a gun, he robbed David Foster of one gold chain worth $140,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Douglas had in his possession 12 live .32 ammunitions when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

It was further alleged that Douglas had in his possession one .32 revolver when he was not a licensed firearm owner.

An unrepresented Douglas was unable to speak clearly.

Hence, Magistrate Latchman had to leave her seat and approach the defendant who was seated near the prisoners’ docks.

Police Prosecutor, Dinero Jones made serious objections to Douglas being released on bail citing the serious nature of the offence and the fact that the defendant was positively identified by the victim.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor, stated that on the day in question, Douglas who was armed with a gun, pounced on patrons who were seated at a shop at Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

The court heard that Douglas pointed a gun at the men in an attempt to relieve them of their valuables.

The men immediately retaliated and were able to disarm Douglas of a .32 revolver, which had five live rounds in it and thereafter inflicted a sound thrashing on him.

The Prosecutor further went on to tell the court that when police arrived, they found the remaining seven rounds in one of his pockets.

The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor’s facts remanded Douglas to prison.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 2, 2018 for report.