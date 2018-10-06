Latest update October 6th, 2018 12:59 AM

2018 Ansa Mc Al Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament… Joseph, Lewis, Verwey and Pollard win on Thursday night

Oct 06, 2018 Sports 0

Nicholas Verwey (left) defeated Madison Fernandes 2-0 in category A.

Nyron Joseph (-22) had a tough 2-1 win against Robert Natiello +8 (left) on Thursday.

Abosaide Cadogan.

Sarah Lewis (top) defeated Kamir Khan in two close games during play in category A on Thursday night.

The penultimate squash tournament for 2018, the Lucozade Handicap squash tournament, continued at the Georgetown Club courts on Thursday evening with play in both the A and the Open categories.
In the Open category, Nyron Joseph (-22) the player with the lowest handicap had to call on all his experience to eventually defeat Robert Natiello (8) by two sets to one. The difference of thirty points to overcome proved to be too much for Nyron in the first game as Robert won this game 15 – 4. Robert would only win one point in game two as Nyron won the second game 15 – 9 and Nyron would eventually close out the contest with a 15 – 10 win in the third.
Regan Pollard (-12) proved to be too strong for Ashley Khalil (-4) as he won the match in straight games 15 – 11, 15 – 7. The closest match of the evening saw Jonathan Antczak (6) come from one game down to defeat Javid Rahaman (-2) 13 – 15, 15 – 10, 15 – 10, while Adam Alves (4) also had to overcome a first game deficit when he defeated Dane Pereira (10) 12 – 15, 15 – 9, 15 – 8.
In category A, Gianni Carpenter (-4) easily disposed of Zachary Persaud (7) 15 – 10, 15 – 13, while Abosaide Cadogan (-4) surrendered just two points in her match against Teija Edwards (11) with a 15 – 12, 15 – 12 victory. Nicholas Verwey (-1) continues to show tremendous all round improvement as he defeated Madison Fernandes (0) 15 – 6, 15 – 10.
Results of all matches played during the evening were as follows:
Category A
Nicholas Verwey (-1) defeated Madison Fernandes (0) 15 – 6, 15 – 10
Abosaide Cadogan (-4) beat Teija Edwards (11) 15 – 12, 15 – 12
Gianni Carpenter (-4) beat Zachary Persaud (7) 15 – 10, 15 – 13
Kirsten Gomes (-2) beat Dhiren Persaud (11) 15 – 11, 15 – 12
Sarah Lewis (0) beat Kamir Khan (8) 15 – 13, 15 – 14
Open category
Nyron Joseph (-22) beat Robert Natiello (8) 4 – 15, 15 – 9, 15 – 10
Regan Pollard (12) defeated Ashley Khalil (-4) 15 – 11, 15 – 7
Deje Dias (-8) beat Ian Mekdeci (5) 15 – 13, 15 – 7
Steven Xavier (-6) beat Brian Yong (7) 15 – 14, 15 – 11
Jonathan Antczak (6) defeated Javid Rahaman (-2) 13 – 15, 15 – 10, 15 – 10
Adam Alves (4) beat Dane Pereira (10) 12 – 15, 15 – 9, 15 – 8
Matches continue this evening from 18:00 hrs with the finals set to be played on tomorrow at 11.00 am.

Gianni Carpenter (on the ball) defeated Zachary Persaud (right) in two straight sets.

