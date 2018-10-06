$2.4B sugar workers severance package for Parliament this month

Minister of Finance, Winston

Jordan has assured that Government will be ready to move ahead with the outstanding severance payment for sugar workers when Parliament returns from recess.

There have been protests in recent weeks by sugar workers who were laid off by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), but Jordan appealed to the workers not to be ‘fooled’ as Government committed to provide the outstanding severance in the second half of the year.

“We are now in the second half of the year and we keep saying that when Parliament reconvenes we will be taking a supplemental paper to the Parliament to get the balance of the money. We haven’t reneged on any agreement done so far, but the Opposition wants to whip up some hysteria in the country and destabilise the country,” Jordan stated.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, the Minister pointed out that the money for the severance is part of a Supplementary Appropriation Bill, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on October 18.

He also disclosed that on October 31, Parliament is expected to debate the Bill and thereafter pave the way for its passage and ascent by President David Granger.

“I am saying clearly, unambiguously today, come the 18th of October when Parliament reconvenes, a Supplementary Paper with the severance balance payment which I believe is $2.41B will be on that paper,” Jordan said.

He added, “I hope you can rest peacefully that your money is on its way and not be goaded into these unnecessary picketing that gives the impression as if the Government doesn’t want to pay the money.”

Jordan stated that GuySuCo has already started to prepare to make the payments and is awaiting the conclusion of the Parliamentary process to receive the monies from Government.

The Minister anticipates that the former workers should receive their remaining severance in November.

Government has been focused on consolidating the sugar industry so that it can eventually become financially viable. The administration is pursuing the privatization of the four closed estates- Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales. Over 4,000 workers were directly affected when the estates closed last December.

Through the National Assembly, Jordan had secured $1.93B to clear off severance payments. Government had agreed to pay in January those workers whose severance pay was $500,000. However, those exceeding that amount had to wait until the second half of the year.

Jordan was asked how the Government went about to secure the payment.

He replied, “We gave the commitment that we will pay so we have to find it. How I find it is totally irrelevant to the man that has to get his money. He wanted reassurance that he will get his money. We made that commitment. We made that promise so the man’s money is coming.”