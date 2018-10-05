Women charged for attempting to bribe cop … Intent was to release relatives found with illegal gun

Three women who are accused of attempting to bribe a Police Sergeant to prevent him from instituting a charge against their relatives were yesterday charged for the offence.

The trio all appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charges after it was read to them.

The women are Pamela Gobin, 43; Latoya Tappin, 27; and Annesa Maddison, 36.

The women were charged separately after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that Pamela Gobin, on October 1, 2018, at the Brickdam Police Station, wilfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering Sergeant George $200,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against her son, Mario Persaud.

It was further alleged that Latoya Tappin on October 1, 2018, at the Brickdam Police Station, wilfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering Sergeant George $120,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against her child father, Kevin Dickie.

The last charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, Annesa Maddison, wilfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering Sergeant George $200,000, to prevent the institution of a charge against her brother, Kirk Maddison.

Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris, had no objection to bail being granted to the defendants but asked that it be in a substantial amount citing the serious nature of the allegations.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that October 1, 2018, the women approached Sergeant George in his office at the Brickdam Police Station and offered to pay him the monies mentioned in the charges to release their relatives who were arrested for illegal gun possession.

The women were then told of the offence committed and caution.

They were all instructed to make their next court appearance on October 10, 2018 where they will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for report and reassignment.