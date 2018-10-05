Top police, GRA officers should declare assets – Integrity Commission Head

Chairman of the Integrity Commission, Kumar Doraisami, plans to recommend upgrading the existing laws to ensure that senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRP) declare their assets.

Under the current Integrity Commission Act, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police are mandated to file their declarations with the Commission on or before June 30, each year.

The Comptroller and Deputy Comptroller of Customs are also subjected to this.

“We will actually recommend that you go further down into the police force, looking at the Divisional Commanders, the Crime Chiefs, the Traffic Chiefs and so on,” Doraisami stated at a press conference yesterday.

Doraisami pointed out that the purpose of the Integrity Act is to help eliminate corruption in society, but the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are not the only ones susceptible to corrupt practices.

He stated that other top officers of these agencies may be more susceptible to corruption than the top.

“Sometimes the action is down the line and not at the top. We have to get to them. The same goes for the revenue authority, the management of the outlying areas, Berbice for example, New Amsterdam and Corriverton,” Doraisami said.

He noted that the recommendation to amend the schedule of specified officers in the Act will be made to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who is the Minister with Parliamentary responsibility for the Commission.

“We have to get the schedule amended so we can go down to those areas where those people in authority are being positioned to fall in the trap of corruption,” Doraisami stated.

He noted that the recommendation will also be made for the inclusion of the Land Registry which is absent from the current schedule.

Additionally, the recommendation is also to expand which officers are made to file declarations at the Deeds Registry.

“We will have to get the Land Registry; the Deputy and Assistants Registrars and the same with the Deeds Registrar.

“We have to get the Assistant Registrar and the Transport Officers in those registries. We will make these recommendations to see if we can cover a broad spectrum of these areas where corruption is likely to occur,” Doraisami pointed out.