Surujpaul, Latif, Harold shine as SVC trounce Beach Knight

Led by a fine century from Vijay Surujpaul and unbeaten half century from Richard Latif, SVC defeated Beach Knight by 198 runs when the Permaul’s Trading, Trophy Stall, Back to Eden and Khan’s Trading softball tournament continued on Sunday last.

Playing at Ogle, SVC posted 256-2, taking first strike. Vijay Surujpaul struck 103 while Richard Latif made an unbeaten 73 and Safraz Karim 46 not out. Beach Knight were bowled out for 58 in reply. Ravindra Persaud made 19 as Mark Harold and Latif picked up 3-9 each and Dharam Persaud 2-28.

At Jai Hind ground in Albion, Albion Masters defeated Success Masters by 35 runs. Batting first, Albion Masters managed 137 all out in 20 overs. Paul Baldeo made 35, John Sumair 25 and Imran Hussain 21; Vijay Baljit claimed 3-19 and R. Khan claimed 3-21. Success Masters were bowled out for 102 in 20 overs in reply. Baljit made 21 as I. Kahodloo claimed 3-18 and Ravi Mangalio 2-24.

Success beat Ariel by eight wickets. Ariel took first knock and were sent packing for 91. Gary Singh bagged 5-10 and Roy Persaud 4-20. Success responded with 91 without loss. Dindial Lakhan scored 41 and Chris Sukram 24.

Parika Defenders got the better of Tropical Spring by six wickets. Tropical Spring batted first and mustered 137 all out. Raymond Harper scored 31 and Khemraj Dindyal 24; Fazal Baksh and John David took two wickets each. Parika Defenders made 138-4 in reply. Paul Basdeo slammed 35 not out and David Harris an unbeaten 34.

The competition continues on Sunday at Malteenoes SC. Karibee Strikers will play Mike’s Wellwoman at 10:00hrs, Karibee Strikers will face 4R Lioness at 12:00hrs and Spikeland Warriros will battle Beach Knight at 14:00hrs.