Stop being a ceremonial President, solve teachers’ problems – Jagdeo to Granger

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that he is growing tired of President David Granger operating as if he is merely ceremonial. The former President said this at a press conference yesterday.

Jagdeo said that generally, Granger focuses on mainly ceremonial issues when the nation is starving for leadership and guidance on many issues. But particularly, Jagdeo said that Granger should take leadership by the proverbial horn and step in solve problems facing the nation’s educators.

Jagdeo said that the teachers, in good faith, came off of the recent strike and was willing to prepare for arbitration “only to be faced once again with unilateral action by the government.”

Jagdeo said that it seems as if the government is “baiting the teachers with their language as though they want a confrontation with the teachers.”

Jagdeo said that it would be a good move for the President to intervene and put an end to the impasse.

The former President recalled that during his tenure he sat with teachers and was able to sort out matters.

Jagdeo was then asked if he thinks that the course of action being taken now is not approved by the President.

“Maybe I am a bit naive and this is the President’s view to dictate to the head of the arbitration.”

Jagdeo continued, “He may be very well behind it. But what I had in mind was what happened when we were there. We had an impasse between the ministry and the teachers. I personally sat two days with the teachers going through issue by issue talking with them trying to find accommodation until we hammered out that agreement.”

Jagdeo said that teachers were important then and they are now. He said, too, that the President’s time has to be taken up doing more than ceremonial things and making speeches. “His time has to be used solving problems, creating opportunities for people etc. that is the purpose of an executive president.