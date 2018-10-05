Send Guyana MPs back to nursery school

America got 52 states wid 100 senators. Dem senators does control de White House. Right now dem pushing to confirm a man who get accused of sexual misconduct, to become a judge fuh life.

Guyana got 3 counties and 65 Members of Parliament. Dem MPs does do de same thing wha dem senators does do in de states.

De difference between de American senators and de Guyanese MPs is de Americans can talk fuh demself and vote how dem like. De Guyanese MPs can only talk when dem deh home and vote fuh wha de leader of de party seh.

Because of this culture nuff of dem stupid. Dem is a pack of numbskulls and dummies. Dem don’t know de difference between dem head and dem behind.

Ask every one of dem MPs fuh tell you wha going on in de oil industry, de gold field or de timber industry and dem gun watch you like if dem talking a foreign language or de same way dem boys use to watch dem teacher when dem was going to school.

Dem have no brain. De odda day dem go and sit down wid Exxon and instead dem ask about a better deal fuh Guyana, about insurance against oil spill; and local content, dem ask wha guh happen to sugar workers being “on the breadline” and about “closed sugar estates”.

Then one of dem ask Exxon if it helping govt to draft legislation pertaining to local content.

Exxon tell dem that was Guyana business. And dem same people is who does mek de law.

Then dem start fuh fight among demself. At another point, one MP accuse she colleague of protecting Exxon.

De man get vex. He reacted, “Come on, me ain’t protecting Exxon; Exxon big enough to protect itself.”

And all this was going on in de presence of de oil people—all de bickering, all de infighting among demself, all de stupidness dem talk was right in front de oil people.

Dem oil people must be laughing up to now and de people of this country know that dem MPs just as dumb today as dem was yesterday. Dem don’t mean to learn.

Talk half and send dem MPs including Soulja Bai, back to nursery school wid a slate and a manual.

Bet you battam dollar dem gun walk wid crayon fuh write pun de slate.