Latest update October 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sagga murder PI… Murder accused testifies against ex-cops

Oct 05, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

CHARGED Derwin Eastman

-court issues arrest warrant for officer who told court ‘I have things to do’

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Godfrey Scipio, 58, known as “Sagga”, who was shot and killed on October 12, last year, continued yesterday before a City Magistrate.
Yesterday afternoon when the matter was called before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Police Officer, Thom who had given evidence in the matter on the last occasion was to be cross examined by the defendants Attorneys.
However, after the court orderly called the witness’s name thrice and no one answered or appeared, the Court Prosecutor indicated to the Magistrate that the witness send a message stating ‘I have things to do’
The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for the officer.
Soon after, the number one defendant, Aubrey Bobb, 26, who was the first person charged with Scipio’s murder, testified against his co-accused in the

CHARGED Jemison Williams

matter.
Bobb who had shackles on his feet went into the witness box where he implicated former Police Corporal Derwin

CHARGED Aubrey Bobb

Eastman and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams.
Both Eastman and Williams were jointly charged with the same murder after Bobb implicated them in the shooting when he was arrested last year.
Bobb give a lengthy statement to the court detailing his connection with Eastman and Williams and how the murder was orchestrated and who is the mastermind.
At the conclusion of his evidence, the matter was adjourned until October 18, next, for continuation.
According to reports, Bobb alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind “Sagga’s” murder since he allegedly provided the weapon.
Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes is representing Eastman while Attorney Dexter Todd is representing Williams.

Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also relieved of a gold chain.

Dead Godfrey Scipio known as Sagga

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship… Relishing the challenge to mold a solid unit – Dover

Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship… Relishing the challenge to...

Oct 05, 2018

Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-20 team that would be aiming to do this nation proud at the Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship set for November 1 -21, at the IMG Academy in...
Read More
Jaguars face tough fight against full strength Red Force – ‘Batsmen will have to be positive without being reckless’ – Rayon Griffith

Jaguars face tough fight against full strength...

Oct 05, 2018

Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Oct 05, 2018

BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament… Tight competition as RHT Gizmos & Gadgets, Blairmont CC vie for title honours

BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament…...

Oct 05, 2018

BCB NBS Second Division 40-Overs Round Robin Tournament bowls off on Sunday – 80 Teams involved

BCB NBS Second Division 40-Overs Round Robin...

Oct 05, 2018

DDL and BCB join hands to launch Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Cricket

DDL and BCB join hands to launch Pepsi 50-Overs...

Oct 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]