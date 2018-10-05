Sagga murder PI… Murder accused testifies against ex-cops

-court issues arrest warrant for officer who told court ‘I have things to do’

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Godfrey Scipio, 58, known as “Sagga”, who was shot and killed on October 12, last year, continued yesterday before a City Magistrate.

Yesterday afternoon when the matter was called before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Police Officer, Thom who had given evidence in the matter on the last occasion was to be cross examined by the defendants Attorneys.

However, after the court orderly called the witness’s name thrice and no one answered or appeared, the Court Prosecutor indicated to the Magistrate that the witness send a message stating ‘I have things to do’

The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for the officer.

Soon after, the number one defendant, Aubrey Bobb, 26, who was the first person charged with Scipio’s murder, testified against his co-accused in the

matter.

Bobb who had shackles on his feet went into the witness box where he implicated former Police Corporal Derwin

Eastman and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams.

Both Eastman and Williams were jointly charged with the same murder after Bobb implicated them in the shooting when he was arrested last year.

Bobb give a lengthy statement to the court detailing his connection with Eastman and Williams and how the murder was orchestrated and who is the mastermind.

At the conclusion of his evidence, the matter was adjourned until October 18, next, for continuation.

According to reports, Bobb alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind “Sagga’s” murder since he allegedly provided the weapon.

Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes is representing Eastman while Attorney Dexter Todd is representing Williams.

Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also relieved of a gold chain.