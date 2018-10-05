Region Five honours retired educators

The Department of Education Mahaica-Berbice Region honoured Retired Educators yesterday. This activity coincided with the celebration of World Teacher’s Day observed today.

The purpose was to show appreciation to those educators who have made significant contributions in the Mahaica-Berbice Region and would have retired during the period 2013- 2018.

Regional Education Officer (ag), Mrs. Sherry Grant-White, thanked the attendees for their services rendered and encouraged them to continue to render their services in their respective communities.

She also made reference of the retirees now enjoying the services of those learners to whom they would have imparted values, morals, knowledge and skills.

The retirees often meet the people they mentored when they transact business at various entities.

Among those present yesterday were Retired Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Mrs. Leslyn Edwards-Charles, Retired Education Officer 11, Ms. Marlyn Sears, Retired Head Teachers and Teachers.

The activity was co-ordinated by Mr. Wainwright Mc Intosh, Education Officer attached to the Special Education Needs Unit. It was chaired by Mr. Sheldon Grenville, Education Officer.