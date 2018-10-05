Region Five honours retired educators

Latest update October 5th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Department of Education Mahaica-Berbice Region honoured Retired Educators yesterday. This activity coincided with the celebration of World Teacher’s Day observed today.
The purpose was to show appreciation to those educators who have made significant contributions in the Mahaica-Berbice Region and would have retired during the period 2013- 2018.
Regional Education Officer (ag), Mrs. Sherry Grant-White, thanked the attendees for their services rendered and encouraged them to continue to render their services in their respective communities.
She also made reference of the retirees now enjoying the services of those learners to whom they would have imparted values, morals, knowledge and skills.
The retirees often meet the people they mentored when they transact business at various entities.
Among those present yesterday were Retired Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Mrs. Leslyn Edwards-Charles, Retired Education Officer 11, Ms. Marlyn Sears, Retired Head Teachers and Teachers.
The activity was co-ordinated by Mr. Wainwright Mc Intosh, Education Officer attached to the Special Education Needs Unit. It was chaired by Mr. Sheldon Grenville, Education Officer.
Oct 05, 2018Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-20 team that would be aiming to do this nation proud at the Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship set for November 1 -21, at the IMG Academy in...
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Oct 05, 2018
Long ago, I read in a British newspaper where one of the world’s leading rock singers said that no matter how wild and... more
Every parent in Guyana with teenage girls in school should ensure that these children are properly supervised when they... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]