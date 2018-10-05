Parents decry deplorable condition of Marlborough Primary

Many would most likely agree that it is the desire of almost any parent, to have their children taught in an environment that is well suited for learning.

For the parents of children attending the Marlborough Primary School in the Lower Pomeroon, however, it would appear that such a desire may never materialize.

The Marlborough Primary has been in a deplorable condition for more than three years. As one parent explained, “The school was in a very bad shape prior to 2015.”

Marlborough Primary which is located some eight miles from Charity, in the Pomeroon, has a student population of approximately 100.

According to parents, there is no running water at Marlborough Primary since the school’s guttering system is disarranged. Parents further claim that children will have to wash their feet or hands on the school landing which is suspended over the Pomeroon River.

Parents highlighted the danger of this. Just earlier this year, a six-year-old pupil of the Abrams Creek Primary, drowned in the Pomeroon River while washing his feet.

One parent added, “Some may have to go wash their hands at the river because the water in the front trench is stagnant. As for the sanitary blocks the small Nursery school children have to fetch water in a bucket just to flush the toilets.”

The parents are therefore urging the Regional Democratic Council to take decisive actions in restoring running water to the school.

Apart from a roof that leaks, parents also pointed out that the ceiling in the Grade Two classroom is infested with bats. Kaieteur News understands that both teachers and students bitterly complain about the stench and insanitary conditions of the classroom.

“Only last month some school buildings were rehabilitated. Marlborough was the exception… Leaking roof and the bat infestation… The stench is unbearable and I can’t see how you can be placing emphasis on education.

“Children have to be learning and teachers operating for so any hours under those insanitary conditions,” stressed one parent.