Limacol football tourney 2018 finale… Will Police arrest Pouderoyen tonight and seize the $600,000 prize?

The grand finale of the Limacol football tournament kicks off tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue where the confident Pouderoyen Football Club will match skills with the ranks of Police Football Club for the top prize for $600,000 cash, from 21:00hrs.
In their journey to the final, both teams lost one group game while pulling off some nervy wins in the knockouts.
The West Bank Demerara based Pouderoyen FC played to a 2-1 result in each match of the tournament prior to their 1-0 semifinal win over Santos FC which was thanks to a 85th minute header from Amoniki Buntin.
On the other hand, Police FC faced an early scare after losing the opening game of the tournament 1-0 to Mahaica Determinators but the otherwise consistent Police unit pulled through to come out their group. In their semifinal clash against Mocha Arcadia’s Riddim Squad on Sunday, it took one goal which was scored by Antonio Wallace in the 55th minute to separate the two teams, although the first half seen more enterprising plays from Riddim Squad.
Coach of Pouderoyen FC, Travis Bess, is relatively confident of success tonight since he believes that he has a fool proof game plan, while also expressing his love for the Carifesta Avenue surface.
Police FC have been one of the more consistent sides in the past few years at the second division and they will have everything to lose in this championship clash.
The runners up of the Limacol football tourney 2018 will pocket $300,000, third, $150,000 and fourth place $75,000.
The third place playoff will sound its first whistle at 19:00hrs and will be competed between losing semifinalists Riddim Squad and Santos FC.
Admission to the venue will cost $500.

