Ink Plus supports GSCL Inc for Prime Minister’s Cup 2

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc has gained the backing of Ink Plus for the staging of the Prime Minister’s Cup 2 which is set to commence on October 19 at venues in the city.

Ink Plus Sales Representative Raveena Mohan yesterday presented a substantial sum to GSCL Inc Telesha Ousman at the entity’s location Laluni Street in Queenstown.

In an invited comment Mohan said they are happy to be given the opportunity to come on board since this tournament only comes once a year. She said it is nice to see teams coming from overseas to rub shoulders with their Guyanese counterparts and this will lift the level of the competition. She wished the teams well, adding that she is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament.

Ousman said teams will start arriving shortly and noted that the Guyanese teams have already started their preparation. The GSCL Inc Secretary informed that the fans can expect some exciting action during the tournament since there will also be off field entertainment and giveaways.

Among the venues indentified for preliminary matches are GNIC SC, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Eve Leary and Everest.

In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000, while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals.

Regal Masters and Speedboat (Open) are the defending champions. The teams that will battle for supremacy in the All stars (Open) segment are Wales Challengers, Enterprise Rebel, Hill Foot Vipers, Farm All stars, Speedboat, Success, Regal All stars, Corriverton, Bartica All stars, SVC and Booths XI.

The Masters category includes Albion Masters, Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Enterprise Masters, Ontario Masters, Narine Masters, Florida Guyana, Tropical Spring Masters, Parika Defenders and Fishermen Masters.

The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club.