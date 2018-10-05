Flying Ace Cycle Club receives racing helmets from US Volunteer group

Latest update October 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

VSO volunteer Christine Miller hands over the helmets to founder and coach of the FACC Randolph Roberts as other members of the club appreciate the moment.

The Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice continues to be recognised for its outstanding work in the field of cycling in Berbice and Guyana.
The Club, which was founded by Randolph Roberts, has over the years been churning out outstanding cyclists and has attracted members from both Guyana and overseas. A number of its members have migrated and continues to perform outstandingly whilst still remembering the club with various donations and other assistance.
Recently the club has attracted the attention of some members of the Voluntary Service Organisations (VSO) group working in Guyana who has joined up and become members. One member Christine Miller has event participated in races oganised by the club.
Recently Miller, with assistance from other VSO’s donated 33 racing helmets to the club to be used by its members.
According to Miller she was attracted to the good workings of the club and the positive attitude it has been portraying over the years. She decided to join and participate in races and to see how much she can do to assist the members.
Ms. Miller noted that what the FACC is doing is trying to keep the youngsters off the streets and in a positive mind set, noting that she and her group will do whatever they can to assist.

