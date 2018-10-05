Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Latest update October 5th, 2018 12:59 AM
Enterprise and Strathavon have secured their places in the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee/Bargain Supermarket T20 final following victories in their respective semi final games on Sunday last.
Host Enterprise defeated Lusignan by 26 runs. Batting first, Enterprise managed 119-8 with Rajendra Chandrika scoring 56; Emran Khan claimed 3-18. Lusignan in reply fell for 85. Askhaya Persaud made 39 as Vivian Albert picked up 3-11 and Chandrika 2-15.
In the second semi final, Strathavon beat Enmore by 11 runs. Strathavon took first strike and posted 93-7. Z. Salim scored 19 as Chris Surat snared 2-13 and Rudolph Singh 2-14.
Enmore in reply were skittled for 82 with only Ameer Khan 16 offering any resistance. G. Hemraj captured 3-11.
The final will be played on Sunday at Enmore at 13:00hrs following the third place game which is set to commence at 09:00hrs. A well stock bar powered by Carib and Pretty Love music system, while there will be lots of giveaways for the fans.
The umpires for the final are Zaheer Mohamed and Javed Persaud.
