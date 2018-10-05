Latest update October 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Oct 05, 2018 Sports 0

Rajendra Chandrika

Enterprise and Strathavon have secured their places in the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee/Bargain Supermarket T20 final following victories in their respective semi final games on Sunday last.
Host Enterprise defeated Lusignan by 26 runs. Batting first, Enterprise managed 119-8 with Rajendra Chandrika scoring 56; Emran Khan claimed 3-18. Lusignan in reply fell for 85. Askhaya Persaud made 39 as Vivian Albert picked up 3-11 and Chandrika 2-15.
In the second semi final, Strathavon beat Enmore by 11 runs. Strathavon took first strike and posted 93-7. Z. Salim scored 19 as Chris Surat snared 2-13 and Rudolph Singh 2-14.
Enmore in reply were skittled for 82 with only Ameer Khan 16 offering any resistance. G. Hemraj captured 3-11.
The final will be played on Sunday at Enmore at 13:00hrs following the third place game which is set to commence at 09:00hrs. A well stock bar powered by Carib and Pretty Love music system, while there will be lots of giveaways for the fans.
The umpires for the final are Zaheer Mohamed and Javed Persaud.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship… Relishing the challenge to mold a solid unit – Dover

Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship… Relishing the challenge to...

Oct 05, 2018

Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-20 team that would be aiming to do this nation proud at the Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship set for November 1 -21, at the IMG Academy in...
Read More
Jaguars face tough fight against full strength Red Force – ‘Batsmen will have to be positive without being reckless’ – Rayon Griffith

Jaguars face tough fight against full strength...

Oct 05, 2018

Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Enterprise, Strathavon secure final spots

Oct 05, 2018

BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament… Tight competition as RHT Gizmos & Gadgets, Blairmont CC vie for title honours

BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament…...

Oct 05, 2018

BCB NBS Second Division 40-Overs Round Robin Tournament bowls off on Sunday – 80 Teams involved

BCB NBS Second Division 40-Overs Round Robin...

Oct 05, 2018

DDL and BCB join hands to launch Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Cricket

DDL and BCB join hands to launch Pepsi 50-Overs...

Oct 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]