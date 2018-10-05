DDL and BCB join hands to launch Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Cricket

The Berbice Cricket Board is forging ahead to fulfill its President, Hilbert Foster’s, pledge to host twenty two Cricket Tournaments in 2018. The Berbice Cricket Board on Thursday joined hands with beverage giant Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to launch the Pepsi 50-Overs Cricket Tournament for First Division Teams in the Ancient County. The launching took place at the Company’s Office located in Georgetown.

Foster hailed the launching of the Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament as another red letter day in the remarkable rebirth of Berbice Cricket since the election of the new administration in February, 2018. The Tournament would be contested by eleven clubs including the recently reformed Young Warriors Cricket Club and they would be divided into two Zones. West Berbice, Blairmont Community Centre, Police Sports Club, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje and Tucber Park would complete in Zone A, while Zone B would consist of Albion Community Centre, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Skeldon Cricket Club and Upper Corentyne.

The teams would play each other on a Round Robin basis with the top two teams in each Zones advancing to the Semifinals. Foster hailed the investment of DDL and Pepsi into Berbice Cricket and stated that the Berbice Cricket Board was delighted to be associated with the popular international soft drinks brand.

The Tournament bowls off tomorrow, Saturday 6th October, with matches across Berbice. The matches to be played this Saturday are:

Blairmont Cricket Club vs West Berbice Cricket Association @ Blairmont

Police Cricket Club vs Young Warriors Cricket Club @ Cumberland

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club vs Tucber Park Cricket Club @ Rose Hall Canje

Albion Cricket Club vs Upper Corentyne Cricket Association @ No. 69 Ground

Port Mourant Cricket Club vs Skeldon Cricket Club @ Skeldon

Rose Hall Town has drawn the BYE, while the Blairmont vs West Berbice match would be played on another date due to Blairmont’s involvement in the Berbice Cricket Board Under-21 Final. The Berbice Cricket Board is planning to complete the Tournament by the end of November.

Players like Clinton Pestano, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Keon Joseph, Javed Karim, Raun Johnson, Kevlon Anderson and Alex Algoo are expected to be among the top performers in the Tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board in 2018 has already completed eight tournaments with another eight expected to be completed in a few weeks.

The Berbice Cricket Board has completed the Patron’s Cup 10/10, while the Brian Ramphal Double Wicket and Skyy Vodka 20/20 are at the Semifinals and Finals stages respectively. The 40-Over Champion of Champions tournament would complete the First Division Season for the year.

Marketing Manager of DDL, Larry Wills, stated that the Company and Pepsi were pleased to be associated with Berbice Cricket. He stated that Pepsi is known around the world for its support of sports and expressed confidence that the Tournament would be a great success. DDL, Wills stated, invests heavily in sports as it views as an investment into the development of youths. The Winning team and the Runner-up would each receive attractive financial prizes and trophies. Teams are reminded that only one Non-Berbician would be permitted to play for the entire tournament for a Club, while teams are expected to be properly attired.

The Berbice Cricket Board has granted the Young Warriors Cricket Club a month’s grace period to obtain its full coloured attire. The Berbice Cricket Board would like to acknowledge the contribution of former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan in acquiring the sponsorship.