Conman nabbed after posing as both doctor and patient

The man in the photo yesterday called a company and pretended to be a doctor (name given) who is a friend of the said company. He then told the manager of the company that he would like the company to help a heart patient who needed $200,000 more to complete a surgery that will help him to live.

The manager knowing that the voice on the phone was not that of the doctor played along and told the conman playing doctor, to send the patient over for the money. A few hours later the conman appeared with a taxi to collect the $200,000. The man was asked to come into the office and wait; the police were then called in.

In a funny twist, the taxi driver became suspicious, since he was unaware that he was part of an elaborate con job, and he called police too, claiming that the company security was holding them against their will, after the company’s security guard locked them in a conference room.

When the con man’s photo and story of what he did was posted on social media, a number of contributors reported that the man was a well known confidence trickster.

They reminded that the trickster once claimed that the New Amsterdam Public Hospital had placed him in the morgue, after declaring him dead.

The police eventually came and arrested the conman, and took him to the Providence Police Station.