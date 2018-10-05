BCB NBS Second Division 40-Overs Round Robin Tournament bowls off on Sunday – 80 Teams involved

After an absence of two years the popular New Building Society Second Division 40-Overs Tournament would be making a return to Berbice Cricket with matches scheduled across the Ancient County on Sunday 7th October, 2018. A total of 80 teams have registered for the Tournament which would be played on a Round Robin basis, with teams being divided into seventeen Zones. Each Zone has either four or five teams and the top teams in each Zone would advance to the Playoff stages.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster has expressed delight that the Tournament would once again be played as it would involve almost all of the villages and township in the county. The Berbice Second Division Tournament always involve a mixture of youths and experience players, while it also serves as a nursery for the county’s eleven First Division Teams.

The Berbice Cricket Board as part of its Cricket Developmental Programme has put into place a series of measures to make sure that a high level of discipline is maintained. All teams are expected to be at venues by 10.45 hours and walkover shall be granted half hour after the scheduled start of play. Teams, who fail to be present at 10.45 hours to spin the toss, shall forfeit their rights to the toss. All players shall be attired in whites and failure to do so, shall result in their teams losing the match. Teams who grant walkovers would be banned from playing for the rest of the year.

Teams shall be allowed a maximum of three First Division Players, who have played three or more 50-Overs matches while Under-19 Players shall not be considered First Division Players. No Non-Berbician shall be allowed to play in the Tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board would be paying close attention to the Competition as it seeks to unearth new talents for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Junior Cricket Tournaments in early 2019.

Among the Teams that would be taking part in the Tournament are Blairmont, D’Edward, Cotton Tree, Achievers, Police, Young Warriors, Edinburgh, Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Chesney, Whim, Toopoo, Fyrish, Courtland, Ramnarine Memorial, No. 48 Challengers, Cut and Load, Dukestown, Skeldon, Crabwood Creek, No. 69 Vikings and Muslim Youth Organisation.

Players like Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Clive Harry, Javed Karrim, Seon Glasgow, Leon Swammy, Kevin and Ritesh Umroa, Antonio February, Mahendra Chaitram, Lakeram Latchman, Sherain Murray and Errol Byass are all expected to play active roles for their teams during the Tournament.

The Tournament is being sponsored by the New Building Society at the cost of over $700,000. The Financial Institution has four branches in Berbice at New Amsterdam, Rosignol, Rose Hall Town and Corriverton.