BCB Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament… Tight competition as RHT Gizmos & Gadgets, Blairmont CC vie for title honours

Two of Berbice’s best Junior Cricket Clubs clash on Saturday at the historic Port Mourant Cricket Ground to become Cricket Champion of the Ancient County at the Under-21 level. Powerhouse Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets will clash with Arch rival Blairmont Community Centre after defeating Tucber Park Cricket Club and Albion Community Centre respectively in the Semifinals to advance to the Final of the Tournament.

The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets appears stronger on paper but cricket matches are normally won by the team that plays better on the day. National Under-19 Players Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson would spearhead a strong Rose Hall Town batting order and would receive support from allrounders Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan, Mahendra Gopilall, Tyrese Sealey and the highly talented Jonathan Rampersaud, who at 14 years is the youngest Franchise Player in Guyana. The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets bowling will be spearheaded by pacer Sylus Tyndall and Anderson, while offspinners Kevin Sinclair, Rampersaud, Sealey and Junior Sinclair while left arm spinners Keith Simpson and Jeremy Sandia will offer a lot of support.

Blairmont Community Centre, as they proved on a number of occasions, are no easy walkover and that was proven when they defeated Albion Community Centre at Albion Ground in the Semifinals recently. In Skipper Javed Karim, they have a capable allrounder who can change the course of any game with his batting and left arm medium pace. He would receive support from Marvin Prashad, Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Fawaz Gafoor and Wazim Ishan.

The Blairmont Community Centre spin based attack on the day could cause severe problems for the powerful Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets batting line up. Rose Hall Town easily defeated Blairmont in the Berbice Cricket Board New York Business Group Under-19 Final with Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson and Junior Sinclair being the outstanding performers for the Champion.

The Winner of the Tournament would pocket $70,000 and a trophy, the Runner-up $35,000 and trophy, while the Man of the Final would take a cash prize and trophy. Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, Representative of Elizabeth Styles would hand over the prizes after the game.