Albouystown youth charged with attempted murder

Remanded to prison Naresh Samaroo

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday charged and remanded an Albouystown youth who is accused of shooting a dog food vendor last week.
Twenty-one-year-old Naresh Samaroo, welder, of Lot 97 James Street, Albouystown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where an attempted murder charge was read to him.
Samaroo was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 24, 2018, at Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, he caused grievous bodily harm to Shane Cooper.
Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat in a bail application for her client told the court her client who has an unblemished record was in custody in excess of 72 hours.
She went on to tell the court that her client was apprehended after police carried out a raid at his home in search of guns and ammunition.
She argued that her client was informed by the police that he was going to be charged with robbery.
Hence, the lawyer told the court that police failed to read the attempted murder charge to her client while he was in custody.
Police Prosecutor, Shallon Daniels, had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
The Prosecutor stated that on September 24, last, around 21:15 hrs the victim was at his business place situated at Stevedore Street, when he was approached by three men.
The court heard that the men walked up to the dog food vendor and demanded that he hand over his jewellery.
Cooper fearing for his life tried to escape but was shot in his leg and back.
The injured man was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he underwent surgery.
The matter was later reported, an investigation was carried out and Samaroo was arrested.
The court heard an identification parade was then conducted and Samaroo was positively identified by the victim as one of the persons who attacked him.
Magistrate Latchman after listening to the Prosecutor facts remanded the defendant to prison.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 17, next, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for report and reassignment.

 

