7 police officers chosen for 5-yr Russian scholarships

The Guyana Police Force have said it has secured another landmark scholarship for seven of its officers. They range from Assistant Superintendent to Corporal. They have been nominated to go to Russia on a five-year scholarship.

The programmes are comprehensive and contain numerous law enforcement related courses such as Legal Enforcement of National and Border Security, Jurisprudence, Psychology, and Criminal Justice System, just to name a few; and which are all degree programmes.

On Thursday October 3, 2018 ,the Russian Ambassador, Mr Alexander Kurmaz, and his Guyana counterpart met at Police Headquarters in the Commissioner’s Conference Room with Commissioner Leslie James ,DSS.; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Paul Williams DSM.; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations ‘Maxine Graham DSM., Head Strategic Planning Unit (SPU),Senior Superintendent Royston Andries –Junor; and the seven participants who have been nominated for the scholarships.

During the engagement, the logistic and other pertinent matters surrounding the programmes and the ranks’ welfare during their stay in Russia were discussed.

“The ranks were fully involved in the entire engagement and were able to iron out some very pertinent issues.

The Guyana Police Force is very proud and happy for these initiatives which will contribute to its reform and capacity building,” the force said.

This is not the first scholarship being offered to members of the Guyana Police Force by the Russian Government but it is the first of a combination of academic studies with such a larger batch of ranks being nominated.