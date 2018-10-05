2018 Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament underway

The Guyana Squash Association’s (GSA) penultimate tournament for 2018, the Lucozade Handicap, bounced off at the Georgetown Club courts on Wednesday evening with eight matches in Category A along with a lone Open category clash.

Due to the fact that it is a handicap squash tournament, the matches are best of three and several of the evening games went the full distance. In the match of the night two young players in Zachary Persaud (7) and Louis Da Silva(6) battled it out right down to the wire. Zachary won the first game in commanding fashion 15 – 6, but Louis bounced back to win the second game 15 – 11. Louis raced out to a commanding five point lead in the third game before Zachary won his first point, then won another seven points before Zachary won his second point. At 13 – 2 it seemed that it would only be a matter of time before Louis secured his victory but Zachary had other ideas. He clawed his way back to get to 10 – 13 before Louis won his next point to set up match ball at 14 – 10.

However, Louis could not close out the match and point by point, Zachary inched closer and closer to eventually get to 14 all. At this stage it was sudden death with the winner of the next point securing victory and Zachary would ensure a fairytale come back by winning this point and thus the match 15 – 14.

In another close match, Madison Fernandes (0) was pitted against Lucas Persaud (11). All three of the games finished in identical fashion with scores being 15 – 12. Lucas won the first game 15 – 12, but Madison won both the second and third games 15 – 12 to win the contest.

In the lone Open category match played, Robert Natiello (8) defeated Reagan Rodrigues (11) 15 – 8, 11 – 15, 15 – 9.

Results of all matches played during the evening were as follows.

Category A

Zachary Persaud (7) beat Louis da Silva (6) 15 – 6, 11 – 15, 15 – 14

Madison Fernandes (0) defeated Lucas Persaud (11) 12 – 15, 15 – 12, 15 – 12

Shiloh Asregado (9) beat Grant Fernandes (13) 15 – 10, 15 – 8

Jason Gomes (7) beat Beau Fernandes (11) 15 – 6, 15 – 10

Mohyryan Baksh (2) defeated Lajuan Munroe (9) 15 – 8, 15 – 8

Dhiren Persaud (11) beat Brenno Da Silva (13) 15 – 5, 15 – 7

Kamir Khan (8) beat Joshua Verwey (10)15 – 6, 15 – 9

Teija Edwards (11) beat Aishani Persaud (11) 15 – 6, 12 – 15, 15 – 11

Open category

Robert Natiello (8) defeated Reagan Rodrigues (11) 15 – 8, 11 – 15, 15 – 9

Matches continue today from 6.00pm with the finals being set for Sunday, starting at 11.00 am.